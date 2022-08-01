My Monday blog

Smart sports bettors either win or they learn.



In the gambling arena, if you continue to repeat mistakes, your pockets soon will be empty.



The tragic life of legendary poker player Stu Ungar serves as instructive error for every gambler.



Many in Ungar's inner circle claimed drug addiction as Stu's ultimate downfall.



And while no one should minimize the ugly consequences of substance abuse, Ungar's drug addiction was not his only mistake.



A winner of more than $30 million in poker earnings, Ungar died at the age of 45 with no assets to his name and only $800 in his pocket.



He was found dead in Room 6 of the Oasis Motel on the Las Vegas Strip on November 22, 1998.



The budget motel was charging only $24 per weekend night.



Stu's 20-year drug addiction was too much to overcome.



But his gambling approach, which had more leaks than a Donald Trump administration, also was faulty.



Instead of focusing on games like blackjack, gin rummy or Texas Hold 'Em where he was a proven winner, Stu enjoyed betting on sports and playing the ponies.



Stu was attacking games without an edge, a surefire way to financial ruin.



There are not enough hours in the day to play marathon sessions in the poker room, satisfy a growing drug habit and play the role of loving husband and caring father, all while maintaining an edge over the betting marketplace in the race and sports book.



Ungar reportedly was wagering on horse races without reading the past performances.



It's also safe to assume he did not understand the nuances and intricacies of sports betting.



With or without a cocaine habit, if you randomly bet on sports or haphazardly bet the races, you will contribute to the profits of betting operators.



In gambling, as in life, it's not about time management - as some experts cite -- but rather about attention management.



Two critical questions for every sports bettor: 1) Are you investing time at your best gambling game? and 2) Where specifically are your eyes trained to win money?



Turns out, Stu Ungar's lack of focus and disregard for obvious principles cost him his money and his life.



It's a shame when your best game is not your favorite game.





THE OTHER "BIG A".....Anthony Stabile, a content producer for the New York Racing Association, is a likable personality.



His recent weight loss of more than 100 pounds is evidence of Stabile's current form and positive mindset.



Anthony was raised at the racetrack after his parents met at Aqueduct Racetrack in the 1970s.



At the influential age of 13, he had the thrill of meeting his hero, track announcer Tom Durkin.



The meeting changed his life forever.



From that point in life, Stabile watched and studied Durkin carefully.



Viewers can see and hear some similarities between the two men when watching Stabile today.



Stabile acquired Durkin's undying passion for the game which served Durkin well during an illustrious 43-year career.



Unlike Durkin, Stabile worked as a hotwalker, groom and jock's agent before landing his current gig with NYRA.



Stabile plays the role of foil for the highly-opinionated Andy Serling during NYRA's "Talking Horses" preview of New York races.



The pair of prognosticators make for an insightful and entertaining 30-minute show.



Serling, a numbers guy, is more sophisticated in his handicapping approach than Stabile, who relies more on backstretch gossip and racetrack contacts.



Stabile may lose at the track, but he rarely loses his sense of humor and good-natured way.



After a rough day handicapping the races this past Saturday during a Fox Sports 1 telecast, Stabile declared, "If I don't start picking some winners, I'm going to be out on Broadway Avenue playing a harmonica."







CALL IT LIKE IT IS.....Brittney Griner is a criminal.



The 6-foot-9-inch hoopster, who has played professional basketball in Russia over the past five years, broke the laws of a foreign country and now finds herself in a major jackpot.



Griner's trial in Russia is in the final stages and she's facing a stiff 10-year sentence for drug smuggling.



She recently pleaded guilty to the charges and now is seeking leniency from the court.



Once a sentence is announced, which could happen this week, a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States is a possibility.



Griner has been detained in Russia since February 17 when she was arrested at an airport outside of Moscow.



This ardent WNBA supporter hopes Griner returns home to the United States safe and sound.



The talented 31-year-old was poorly coached for most of her career when she was forced to the low block with her back to the basket in high school and college.



Her ability to move fluidly for such a tall woman is impressive, to say the least, and her slick face-up game from 15-to-18 feet places her among the elite players in the world.



Right now, Griner is in court when she should be on the court.



It should be noted Griner is not the only guilty party in this story.



Shame on the powers-that-be in the United States for declaring Griner "wrongfully detained" in Russia.



The United States sent a dangerous message to its citizens, especially young boys and girls, by not acknowledging Griner's wrongdoing.



About 70 WNBA hoopsters played overseas in early 2022 and all made it back home safely for the WNBA season, except for Griner.



Let's get Brittney back on U.S. soil without making her a national hero or some type of martyr after she was caught red-handed transporting prohibited drugs into a country with strict laws against such a move.





MONDAY'S BEST BET.....Play UNDER 9 runs -105 (DraftKings) in the Mariners-Yankees game.



First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.



The M's yesterday were held hitless through three innings and scoreless through seven in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to the Astros in Houston.



Seattle is missing its best hitter as 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez is out with a swollen wrist after getting hit with a 97-mph fastball this past Saturday.



Ty France is also out of Seattle's lineup with a wrist injury.



Yankee starter Domingo German looked strong in his last start with seven K's in four-plus innings and tonight marks his third start, his first at home, at the big-league level this season.



German suffered a right shoulder injury in the spring and the Yanks with a solid starting staff (Cole/Severino/Montgomery/Cortes/Taillon) have been patient in bringing him back to the parent club.



Seattle's starting pitcher Marco Gonzalez is the gamble here.



Advanced stats show he's been extremely lucky this season.



Here's hoping the crafty lefty can get through five innings with minimal damage and then turn the game over to a Seattle bullpen which looked good yesterday and has been solid most of the year.



The Mariners catch the baseball, leading all MLB teams with the fewest errors committed (35).