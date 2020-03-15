My Top 5 Candy Bars

1) Peanut Butter Cups. A salute to you Mr Reece, or whoever figured out that chocolate and peanut butter is a delicious combo. I like to chill them in the fridge, sometimes I'll eat one quick, sometimes I'll just nibble at one, but there's really no wrong way to eat the GOAT of candy bars



2) Snickers. You can't go wrong with peanuts, nougat, and caramel covered in a chocolate coating, and like the ads say, they really are satisfying, eaten frozen or at room temperature, either way they're great



3) Twix. Love the combo of caramel and cookie covered in chocolate. Sometimes I'll eat the top layer of caramel first, then eat the crunchy cookie part. Unlike some of the others, Twix doesn't work so well when refrigerated since the caramel layer gets too hard, much better eaten at room temperature. Of course being a liberal I prefer the left Twix, but I hear the right Twix is just as good



4) Kit-Kat. Nothing fancy, just layers of wafer and chocolate, I usually break the sticks apart and eat them individually, but every now and then I get a little crazy and just take a bite like I was eating a cookie, I know that's how Giancarlo Stanton like to eat them



5) Pay Day. This was a tough choice since there are several others I could have put in the fifth spot, but I chose Pay Day because it might be the only one that doesn't have chocolate, just peanuts and caramel in all its salty glory



Some honorable mentions: Hershey's Chocolate Bar, Clark Bar, Heath Bar, 3 Musketeers, Chunky, Baby Ruth, Almond Joy, 100 Grand Bar