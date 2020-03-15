My Top 5 Candy Bars

kane

1) Peanut Butter Cups. A salute to you Mr Reece, or whoever figured out that chocolate and peanut butter is a delicious combo. I like to chill them in the fridge, sometimes I'll eat one quick, sometimes I'll just nibble at one, but there's really no wrong way to eat the GOAT of candy bars

2) Snickers. You can't go wrong with peanuts, nougat, and caramel covered in a chocolate coating, and like the ads say, they really are satisfying, eaten frozen or at room temperature, either way they're great

3) Twix. Love the combo of caramel and cookie covered in chocolate. Sometimes I'll eat the top layer of caramel first, then eat the crunchy cookie part. Unlike some of the others, Twix doesn't work so well when refrigerated since the caramel layer gets too hard, much better eaten at room temperature. Of course being a liberal I prefer the left Twix, but I hear the right Twix is just as good

4) Kit-Kat. Nothing fancy, just layers of wafer and chocolate, I usually break the sticks apart and eat them individually, but every now and then I get a little crazy and just take a bite like I was eating a cookie, I know that's how Giancarlo Stanton like to eat them

5) Pay Day. This was a tough choice since there are several others I could have put in the fifth spot, but I chose Pay Day because it might be the only one that doesn't have chocolate, just peanuts and caramel in all its salty glory

Some honorable mentions: Hershey's Chocolate Bar, Clark Bar, Heath Bar, 3 Musketeers, Chunky, Baby Ruth, Almond Joy, 100 Grand Bar
 
Very solid lineup. Can’t argue with any of these.
Pro tip, I freeze my snickers. Gold.
 
kane

I agree with you, but like I said, Pay Day is the only non chocolate bar around so I made that my fifth choice, I realize how controversial it is though. Let me guess, your favorite is 3 Musketeers
 
kane

Sportsrmylife said:
awful candy bar.

who wants to crunch down on hard carmel.

always gets stuck in your teeth.

they are only good to have as a snack minutes before a dentist appointment to get your money's worth out of a cleaning.
It's not caramel, it's toffee, and the toffee is softer than you think, the combination of toffee and chocolate works well
 
Sportsrmylife said:
awful candy bar.

who wants to crunch down on hard carmel.

always gets stuck in your teeth.

they are only good to have as a snack minutes before a dentist appointment to get your money's worth out of a cleaning.
I don't remember a Heath Bar consisting of caramel. I think it's made with almonds and toffee, which is agreed extremely rough to crunch on.
 
MrTop

candy bars are NO good... check the sugar vs a quest bar. There could be lower nutrition bars...but quest only has 1 gram....Keep eating sugar you will have problems down the road.
 
kane

MrTop said:
candy bars are NO good... check the sugar vs a quest bar. There could be lower nutrition bars...but quest only has 1 gram....Keep eating sugar you will have problems down the road.
This isn't exactly breaking news Topper, I don't think anyone eats a candy bar thinking it's nutritious. For the most part I eat a lot of fruit, but every now and then an apple just doesn't cut it and I need a Snickers
 
MrTop

kane said:
This isn't exactly breaking news Topper, I don't think anyone eats a candy bar thinking it's nutritious. For the most part I eat a lot of fruit, but every now and then an apple just doesn't cut it and I need a Snickers
fruit no good either ...loaded with sugar if you are pre-diabetes


in my day i was a big almond joy / mounds fan
 
