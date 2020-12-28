N.F.L. Rules Experts

Any on Here ?



Cleveland/ Jets Game.



Baker Mayfield's Fumble Advanced For 1st Down.



But Denied, Because He was The One, That Did Not Recover and Advance it For 1st Down.



Another Team Mate Advanced it for 1st Down, Which is Illegal.



Is That a Rule, That is Only in Effect in The 4th Quarter, or The Last 2 Minutes of a The Game ?



Also, Wasn't That Rule Created From Something That Happened in a Game Back in The 70's ?



Was That The Oakland Raider/Dave Casper Game, Where He Fumbled The Ball Forward into The End Zone at The End of The Game, Where a Team Mate Recovered it FOR THE WIN ?



I Know I'm in The Correct Forum to Get The Answer.



T.