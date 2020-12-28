N.F.L. Rules Experts

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Any on Here ?

Cleveland/ Jets Game.

Baker Mayfield's Fumble Advanced For 1st Down.

But Denied, Because He was The One, That Did Not Recover and Advance it For 1st Down.

Another Team Mate Advanced it for 1st Down, Which is Illegal.

Is That a Rule, That is Only in Effect in The 4th Quarter, or The Last 2 Minutes of a The Game ?

Also, Wasn't That Rule Created From Something That Happened in a Game Back in The 70's ?

Was That The Oakland Raider/Dave Casper Game, Where He Fumbled The Ball Forward into The End Zone at The End of The Game, Where a Team Mate Recovered it FOR THE WIN ?

I Know I'm in The Correct Forum to Get The Answer.

Heim

EOG Master
This happened in a game the other day.....because it was under two 4thQ they nullified a td. You're right..it
was due to a Stabler fumble that was recovered for a td
 
boston massacre

Heim said:
This happened in a game the other day.....because it was under two 4thQ they nullified a td. You're right..it
was due to a Stabler fumble that was recovered for a td
Under 2 in The 4th Q.

I Think it Might Have Been Stabler's TE Dave Casper, Who Recovered That Fumble in The End Zone at The End of The Game, For The Win.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Heim said:
That was Raiders and Brady's run for first SB. BTW, clearly a fumble. Raiders fucked
Long delay in the Pats-Raiders game, the day of the "Tuck Rule."

I was attending a basketball game at Gersten Pavilion between LMU and Gonzaga.

No smartphone back then so I was tracking the football game on a sports pager (Beeper Plus, I believe).

The year was 2002.

Felt like a 20-minute delay before I saw an update on the NFL game.

I could not imagine what was happening on the field.

Other scores were updating but not the NFL game.

Needed the Pats and got lucky.

Everyone remembers unfortunate losses but I try to remember fortunate victories.
 
