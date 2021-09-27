Nagy 3rd quarter

blueline
EOG Master
I don't expect him to out-adjust anyone at halftime. This year I bet against him 2nd half vs Rams and Browns.
Went and looked at 3rd quarter lines for this season and last including the playoff game.
Looking at Heritage lines I have betting against him in the 3rd quarter at 14-6 +8.95.
Did this quickly on my phone if anyone wants to clean up any errors or fact-check it.
