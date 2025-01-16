Name the top sportsbooks in Vegas and why you like watching games there.

Westgate. Probably a nostalgia driven answer more than anything. Has an attachment to the past that most books don’t have. I would have loved to experience the off property books of the past but they were a bit before my time.
 
The seat savors have ruined the book. You can't find a seat there no matter what time that doesn't have a not with 'saved' on it.

Still for my money with moderate crowds and reasonable betting lines is the South Point.

Moreover, all eating locations are very close to the book.

If you really want a quiet out of the way place, Silverton, now that they're a Circa book is a
hidden gem.
 
SOUTHPOINT GREAT FOR NFL CONFERENCE TITLE GAMES

SHOWROOM

$2 BEERS/DOGS

$250 CASH DRAWING 1ST/2ND/3RD/2 MIN WARNING EACH GAME
 
