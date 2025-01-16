Name the top sportsbooks in Vegas and why you like watching games there.

Almost Allright said: Westgate. Probably a nostalgia driven answer more than anything. Has an attachment to the past that most books don’t have. I would have loved to experience the off property books of the past but they were a bit before my time. Click to expand...

The seat savors have ruined the book. You can't find a seat there no matter what time that doesn't have a not with 'saved' on it.Still for my money with moderate crowds and reasonable betting lines is the South Point.Moreover, all eating locations are very close to the book.If you really want a quiet out of the way place, Silverton, now that they're a Circa book is ahidden gem.