The handicapping angle this week is that this michigan team is still fighting. They are playing hard.



Well after loss number 3 this team is dead. To go from playoff talk preseason to now be in line for a dot com bowl before new years means dudes will slowly look at their nfl careers.



Talk will heat up about jimmy getting let go.



This team might not make a bowl. Ok thats a stretch but it could be they turn down a bowl if it is way beneath them.