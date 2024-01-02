Naomi Osaka wins first match in over a year

'Super nervous' Osaka holds on to win in return Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka made her comeback to professional tennis Monday, defeating Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (9) in a key Australian Open tune-up event.

She was rusty of course but her forehand looked as sharp as ever. Biggest question marks for her is her movement and backhand. I don't think it will be a problem against Pliskova though tonight. Pliskova isn't what she used to be and doesn't move well. Serving stiff bitch. I remember the million times last season she wouldn't even attempt to play balls.Give me some of mommy Osaka tonight vs Pliskova! (I don't like her really but I like money more)Might go big too considering Osaka has a match in already.