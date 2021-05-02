Narcissist....

So what is the reason he wants to (check that, demanding to) be traded to his choice of teams? He is actually doing the Packers a favour. He's nearing the end of his career. Chance to reload with younger players and draft picks.
Everything is everybody's fault but his own. Trust me, if he wasn't under contract he'd be with 3 or 4 teams by now. His relationships with woman never last long and by the time it's over they hate him.