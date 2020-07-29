Nate Pearson Day! MLB debut with the Blue Jays tonight

gotta take a small shot just for entertainment on Blue jays ml, rl and reverse rl as I'll be watching the game and rooting for this stud anyways.





Nate Pearson is a 6'6 250 lb horse that has touched 104 mphs on the radar, his slider sits at low 90's. He was the 8th overall draft pick in 2017 and lit up the blue jays farm system. with a .86 whip 2.23 era and 146 ks and just 75 hits allowed over 123 innings.



He'll be pumped up for his mlb debut and maybe that boost of adrenaline propels him to shine and maybe he chokes but at +160 I'll take a shot vs an ice cold nats group of hitters, missing Juan Soto and a Sherzer that maybe is not yet ready for the season after his 4 earned run 4 walk outing on opening day.