Nate Silver steals my map

After last night, GSW is now the LOCK of All-Recorded History.



Because, there may still be a handful of holdouts thinking Cleveland might have a prayer, the series price (which should be about -5000 because GSW is such a mortal lock) is only -900.



One last bet (before GSW's series price goes into the unfathomable stratosphere)



Being that it is a lead-pipe cinch, I don't even feel there is any risk (even remotely) involved.



At -900, GSW is a no-brainer.



So, once again, since GSW is a mortal lock for the title:



Another *10 units on the adjusted series price of -900.