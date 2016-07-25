Nate Silver steals my map

Re: Nate Silver steals my map

you have minnesota only light blue? now thats funny, hysterical actually.
that clown trump could not beat rubio or cruz here.

id upgrade each non dark red color state one shade and then lets talk.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

trytrytry said:
you have minnesota only light blue? now thats funny, hysterical actually.
that clown trump could not beat rubio or cruz here.

id upgrade each non dark red color state one shade and then lets talk.
That is Nate Silver map from the homosexual community. 5dimes had Minny -450 blue.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

I agree with that map after the WikiLeaks and Kaine, that is also my map on all 50. I had nh blue, but after what they did to Bernie nh wil go Red now.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

LMAO.

Trump is going to get destroyed.

ZERO chance in hell that Trump wins all 3 of OH, PA and FL.

Besides, the election ISN'T being held "today".

Lmao of at that delusional map. :LMAO
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

I have NC dark red. NC -120 trump at 5dimes is huuugee lock. I would lay -1500 with confidence.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

El Chapo said:
LMAO.

Trump is going to get destroyed.

ZERO chance in hell that Trump wins all 3 of OH, PA and FL.

Besides, the election ISN'T being held "today".

Lmao of at that delusional map. :LMAO
That is from nate silver twitter page, the homosexual atheist you adore so much
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

railbird said:
I agree with that map after the WikiLeaks and Kaine, that is also my map on all 50. I had nh blue, but after what they did to Bernie nh wil go Red now.
You've gotta be dreaming. Lmao!

Not a chance in hell Trump wins all 3 of OH, PA and FL.

In Ohio he pissed off Kasich, the Black vote will probably save him in PA, the Latino vote should bode well in FL.

Trump winnng All 3 of OH, PA and FL? :LMAO

That is about as likely as Peter Dinklage winning the NBA slam dunk competition.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

El Chapo sure smells a lot like Landers: Sniff-sniff-smells-like-a-stiff.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

El Chappo has to be Betting Profits? Old time posters would understand. No way he could be this delusional and he goes out of his way to add stupid on top of it.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

The election could very well be over by Thursday. The only question is how much of a shitshow this convention becomes. At best there are only protests and scandal. At worst, fucking riots on the floor!
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesoda, New Jersey may all go red. Even Washington, Oregon, Colorado and New Mexico I think are in play. If Trump becomes chalk, I will switch to betting individual states or a weighted electoral pointspread.

railbird said:
2,813 retweets 1,390 likes
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

You can still grab Trump +200 at 5Dimes. If you can, hit him. Hard. Last Jason Day he will ever be that high times.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

El Chapo said:
BUT, the election ISN'T being held "today".

By late-October, Hillary will be coasting to a possible landslide.
While I wouldn't say Hillary can't win, IMO a landslide victory by her is virtually impossible at this point.

How does she get momentum? This woman had the perfect setup in 2008; there was never more anti-Republican sentiment. Yet she got blown away by a community organizer with a whole 4 (not even 4 full) years in the Senate. Fast forward 8 years; she's had numerous scandals since then. She's 8 years older. Her credibility was considerably higher in 2008 than now. The black vote that came out in 2008 and 2012 isn't going to support her. She's in 3rd and long.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Nate Silver ‏@NateSilver538
It's not Trump's convention bounce per se that should worry Dems. That's pretty normal. It's how it became so close to begin with.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Nate Silver ‏@NateSilver538
Trump voters are loyal Republicans, but aren't very conservative.
Bernie voters are very liberal, but aren't partisan/loyal Democrats.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Gamblers notes: Landers has a "rubberband selection" on Bilary. El-fraudo has yet another "lock of all-recorded history on Bilary".
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Dell Dude said:
Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesoda, New Jersey may all go red. Even Washington, Oregon, Colorado and New Mexico I think are in play. If Trump becomes chalk, I will switch to betting individual states or a weighted electoral pointspread.
You are beyond delusional.

Another blinded clueless Trump sheep who doesn't know shit about electoral politics.

Bet the house on Trump. You will lose your ass (you clueless fuck).
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

rico1 said:
Gamblers notes: Landers has a "rubberband selection" on Bilary. El-fraudo has yet another "lock of all-recorded history on Bilary".
Hey dumbass--betting the house on Clinton is like betting on Secretariat to place in a 2-horse race.

A SURE thing.

All these people who think Trump has a prayer are going to look like total fucking idiots (which they are) when Hillary crushes Trump!

Lmao at some of you clueless fucks.

Stick to sports betting.

At least, then, when you lose your ass--you will have marginal knowledge of the subject matter.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Why stop now Fraudo? :LMAO Here is a perfect example of one HUUUUUUGE DUMBASS MUSH:

El Chapo said:
After last night, GSW is now the LOCK of All-Recorded History.

Because, there may still be a handful of holdouts thinking Cleveland might have a prayer, the series price (which should be about -5000 because GSW is such a mortal lock) is only -900.

One last bet (before GSW's series price goes into the unfathomable stratosphere)

Being that it is a lead-pipe cinch, I don't even feel there is any risk (even remotely) involved.

At -900, GSW is a no-brainer.

So, once again, since GSW is a mortal lock for the title:

Another *10 units on the adjusted series price of -900.
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

rico1 said:
Nate Silver ‏@NateSilver538
Trump voters are loyal Republicans, but aren't very conservative.
Bernie voters are very liberal, but aren't partisan/loyal Democrats.
I couldn't stand Mccain or Romney. There is a record amount of 1st time voters for Trump, guys in there 40s who never voted in their life coming out to vote for Trump. Nobody has had big rallys like Trump since Reagen
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

Valuist said:
While I wouldn't say Hillary can't win, IMO a landslide victory by her is virtually impossible at this point.

How does she get momentum? This woman had the perfect setup in 2008; there was never more anti-Republican sentiment. Yet she got blown away by a community organizer with a whole 4 (not even 4 full) years in the Senate. Fast forward 8 years; she's had numerous scandals since then. She's 8 years older. Her credibility was considerably higher in 2008 than now. The black vote that came out in 2008 and 2012 isn't going to support her. She's in 3rd and long.
Nah.

That is just Right Wing Nut Job (RWNJ) spin.

That is the kind of stuff that people who root in the shit of Breitbart and Fox News believe.

Lmao at that utterly ridiculous characterization.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

railbird said:
I couldn't stand Mccain or Romney. There is a record amount of 1st time voters for Trump, guys in there 40s who never voted in their life coming out to vote for Trump. Nobody has had big rallys like Trump since Reagen
Still, Trump alienated a lot of mainstream Repubs (the Romney/McCain voters).

His uneducated hillbillies won't replace what he has lost from the 2008/2012 base.

Demographics will lead to an easy Clinton win.

The fact is--there just aren't enough uneducated white hillbillies for Trump to win.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

If ever "delete your account" was a a more appropriate recommendation, it is such with El Crappo. Even Michael Moore is facing reality. Delete my clueless as fuck friend. D E L E T E.
 
Re: Nate Silver steals my map

El Chapo said:
Nah.

That is just Right Wing Nut Job (RWNJ) spin.

That is the kind of stuff that people who root in the shit of Breitbart and Fox News believe.

Lmao at that utterly ridiculous characterization.
:LMAOyou really don't get it. Let me guess, all the scandals are just "bad coincidences". Her credibility has never been worse.
 
