National Handicapping Championship 2021

EOG Master
Looks like its trainer Karl Broberg....wonder if he bets on himself.....is that allowed....guessing it must be


199 Karl Broberg-1 69.20
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Looks like its trainer Karl Broberg....wonder if he bets on himself.....is that allowed....guessing it must be


199 Karl Broberg-1 69.20
I remember Chicago trainer Joe Kasperski or his son doing well and he having a winner at $19 or $20 during the tourney. But what about Paul and Duke Matties? Their brother Greg is a trainer on the NYRA circuit and the brothers have won a bunch of big tournaments. Seems like a conflict of interest, IMO,
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Unreal scene in Forego. Firenze Fire tried to savage the leader Yaupon, at 1/8 pole and actually had Yaupon's bridle in his mouth. And Yaupon still won, despite being savaged.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
Unreal scene in Forego. Firenze Fire tried to savage the leader Yaupon, at 1/8 pole and actually had Yaupon's bridle in his mouth. And Yaupon still won, despite being savaged.
Good thing Yaupon's tongue was hanging out the left side of his mouth.

Crazy happening.

Firenze Fire made two or three attempts to bite Yaupon.

Think Mike Tyson.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
I'd love to see the number of six-figure Pick 6 scores taken down by racing insiders.

If you're not on the inside, you're on the outside.
 
EOG Master
Unreal scene in Forego. Firenze Fire tried to savage the leader Yaupon, at 1/8 pole and actually had Yaupon's bridle in his mouth. And Yaupon still won, despite being savaged.
If the 8 would have won the photo, is biting your opponent grounds for DQ?
 
EOG Master
LOUISVILLE, KY (Friday, May 18, 2012) - Paul McGee thought he secured his 300th career training win at Churchill Downs when Chilled won a close photo finish in Friday's $57,528 allowance feature, but the 49-year-old Louisville native was denied the milestone when Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards disqualified his colt to second for trying to savage Zimmer near the finish line.

Jack Mandato's Zimmer raced in second behind Chilled through an opening quarter-mile in :24.29 and then drew even with the early pacesetter and the two set fractions of :48.83 and 1:13.42. Zimmer, a 6-year-old son of Empire Maker, took a slight lead at the three-eighths pole and drew more than a length clear in the stretch. Chilled battled back on the inside and the two drew even again inside the eighth pole.

Nearing the wire, Chilled turned his head and attempted to savage his rival. The two then hit the wire with Chilled coming out a nose in front. A steward's inquiry followed the race and it was determined that Chilled "intimidated" Zimmer which cost him the victory, according to KHRC chief steward Barbara Borden. Therefore, Chilled was disqualified and placed second and Zimmer was promoted to first.
 
EOG Master
Thats what I would have guessed. Pretty funny either way.

I think the 8 was a winner if he didnt decide he was hungry mid-race
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
Not every groom on the backside has 10 fingers.

#DangerousGame

It's amazing the large percentage of grooms and hotwalkers who display a hitch in their giddyup.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
Trainer Karl Broberg just won the St. Louis Derby tonight with Flash of Mischief at the old Fairmount Park.

The race carried a $250,000 purse.
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Blueline,

Do you know Frank Mustari? His 26 year old son took down the $750k first prize for this tourney. Frank is a VERY sharp handicapper. Apparently his son learned well. I knew Frank fairly well back in the 90s....often would sit with him and Santucci in the Arlington OTB. I've seen him a few times in the past 15 years, always at tourneys at the Orleans.
 
EOG Veteran
Horses bite AND kick.
Correct.
Many years ago I briefly worked at a thoroughbred horse farm consisting mostly of broodmares, babies and yearlings.
The morning feeding routine was to deliver breakfast to each stall in clockwise order.
The last stall to be fed was occupied by a 4 year old gelding jumping horse owned by the stable manager.
I can remember on my first or second day bringing the food bucket to his stall as the last horse to be fed
when he practically ripped his food bucket out of my hands.
He became the first horse to be fed each morning thereafter.
Horses have their own unique personalities. Just like dogs and other animals and people of course.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
Thanks for sharing, NEVERAGAIN.

Horses have a range of vision of nearly 360 degrees.

They don't have eyes in the back of their head, but close to it.

It's important to keep this fact in mind when watching race replays and analyzing past performances.
 
EOG Master
Horses have a blind spot directly in front of them....have to be careful walking right at them.
Easy to get stepped on by a horse if you're not aware
 
EOG Master
Blueline,

Do you know Frank Mustari? His 26 year old son took down the $750k first prize for this tourney. Frank is a VERY sharp handicapper. Apparently his son learned well. I knew Frank fairly well back in the 90s....often would sit with him and Santucci in the Arlington OTB. I've seen him a few times in the past 15 years, always at tourneys at the Orleans.
Know the name.
Would probably know the face if I saw it bit dont know him.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
These savaging incidents, however rare, are a reminder about the dangers of the game.

Horse racing also is a dangerous game for undisciplined gamblers near the betting window.
 
Rockfish

EOG Senior Member
Blueline,

Do you know Frank Mustari? His 26 year old son took down the $750k first prize for this tourney. Frank is a VERY sharp handicapper. Apparently his son learned well. I knew Frank fairly well back in the 90s....often would sit with him and Santucci in the Arlington OTB. I've seen him a few times in the past 15 years, always at tourneys at the Orleans.
i am guessing Frank had a piece of his Kid's entry.
Valuist i am sure you remember Frank was a top softball player in the Chicago area back in the 90's. He was paid to play on teams. he would frequently be at Arlington in his softball uniform.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
i am guessing Frank had a piece of his Kid's entry.
Valuist i am sure you remember Frank was a top softball player in the Chicago area back in the 90's. He was paid to play on teams. he would frequently be at Arlington in his softball uniform.
Yep. He was on a team sponsored by Lettuce Entertain You. I played baseball against him in high school. He ended up playing in the Dodgers organization. Think he got up to Double A.
 
