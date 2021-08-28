National Handicapping Championship 2021

LOUISVILLE, KY (Friday, May 18, 2012) - Paul McGee thought he secured his 300th career training win at Churchill Downs when Chilled won a close photo finish in Friday's $57,528 allowance feature, but the 49-year-old Louisville native was denied the milestone when Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards disqualified his colt to second for trying to savage Zimmer near the finish line.



Jack Mandato's Zimmer raced in second behind Chilled through an opening quarter-mile in :24.29 and then drew even with the early pacesetter and the two set fractions of :48.83 and 1:13.42. Zimmer, a 6-year-old son of Empire Maker, took a slight lead at the three-eighths pole and drew more than a length clear in the stretch. Chilled battled back on the inside and the two drew even again inside the eighth pole.



Nearing the wire, Chilled turned his head and attempted to savage his rival. The two then hit the wire with Chilled coming out a nose in front. A steward's inquiry followed the race and it was determined that Chilled "intimidated" Zimmer which cost him the victory, according to KHRC chief steward Barbara Borden. Therefore, Chilled was disqualified and placed second and Zimmer was promoted to first.