I didn't watch it and fortunately I didn't bet it. But reading the play by play I can imagine the horror if you watched the end.



You're up 24 and you block a shot with under 1:30 left, can't get much better. Except when you don't get control of the ball and then it turns into a made 3 so up 21. Then a Nuggets scrub turns the ball over just 7 seconds later and its dunked right away so up 19 with 1:15 left, still in decent shape. Then the guy who turned it over instead of dribbling out some clock takes a 3 just 7 seconds later which misses of course, but fortunately the Rockets miss a 3 as well so 55 seconds left and you think ok just run some offense and run it out. Nope, a travel call 4 seconds later leads to a made 3 with 38 seconds left. So at 16 you have to be sweating a bit. Sure enough same scrub takes another 3 just 8 seconds into the possession and misses of course which leads to the last dagger 3 (for bettors at least) and finally the Nuggets decide to milk the last 15 seconds of the game.



Not quite a fix, but still that's bad. Markus Howard, who never plays with good reason, cost you a bet if you laid the 14.