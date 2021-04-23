NBA 2021

"The New York Knicks are no longer the laughingstock of the NBA. They have now covered the spread in 11 straight games and are 37-21-1 ATS on the season. Only the Memphis Grizzlies have a better ATS record this year.

New York is also a great team out of the starting gates. The Knicks are 38-18-2 in the first half ATS on the season, and 11-3-1 1H ATS in their last 15 games.
In fact, they are greater than 80% ATS in three situations:
  • They are 11-2 ATS when they are a home favorite
  • They are 5-1-1 ATS when they are on 2-3 days of rest
  • They are 12-3-1 ATS when they have the rest advantage over their opponent
The Knicks are on the rise and the odds makers have not yet caught on to how for real this team is.

https://edge.twinspires.com/nba/nba-trends-the-knicks-have-been-money-against-the-spread/

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1385608167044919301
 
Funny how a sportsbook puts out stuff like this. I know they have paid contracted writers to do this, but still kind of ironic to say oddsmakers (including us) haven't priced them up.

Fact is the Knicks win streak on the ATS basis has been a function of winning a lot of closer games and catching quite a few substandard teams in bad situations. I certainly wouldn't bet against them at the moment, but this certainly will lead to a run of ATS losses in the not too distant future when the coin flips stop going their way and the shots stop falling. Note they have been hitting a lot of overs during the streak run, something that their coach probably looks at as something to clean up on the defensive end.
 
Last Sunday, I bet the Pelicans -4 in the second half against the Knicks.

Halftime score: Knicks 57 Pelicans 44.

In essence, I had the Pelicans +9 for the full game.

Unfortunately, the bet involved the full game (overtime included).

The Pelicans, trailing by 13 at the break, rallied to outscore the Knicks, 35-22, after three quarters.

I felt smart.

Just don't get outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans played the Knicks even in the fourth quarter and that was the problem.

The game was tied at 103 when the buzzer sounded.

The dreaded overtime period got me.

I did not watch the extra five-minute session, though I did see a clear path foul called in the waning seconds of overtime.

Final score: Knicks 119 Pelicans 109 (OT).

So much for catching nine points with the Pelicans.

I know, I know: There's no crying in the sports book.

Would you at least grant me a sad face?

:confused:
 
This is the something has to give matchup, Raptors on a four game ATS win streak too. I usually just keep it simple, bet the Knicks in the first quarter when facing teams that don't start that well. Its gone 11-2 for me so far, but the stats do show the trend has been declining for both the quarter and half.
 
The NYK opener was interesting. They've been the talk of the league, streaks galore yet only opened
1 at home versus Raptors!? Sure Raptors are finally healthy but opener told me Knicks maybe
not all that.
 
I didn't watch it and fortunately I didn't bet it. But reading the play by play I can imagine the horror if you watched the end.

You're up 24 and you block a shot with under 1:30 left, can't get much better. Except when you don't get control of the ball and then it turns into a made 3 so up 21. Then a Nuggets scrub turns the ball over just 7 seconds later and its dunked right away so up 19 with 1:15 left, still in decent shape. Then the guy who turned it over instead of dribbling out some clock takes a 3 just 7 seconds later which misses of course, but fortunately the Rockets miss a 3 as well so 55 seconds left and you think ok just run some offense and run it out. Nope, a travel call 4 seconds later leads to a made 3 with 38 seconds left. So at 16 you have to be sweating a bit. Sure enough same scrub takes another 3 just 8 seconds into the possession and misses of course which leads to the last dagger 3 (for bettors at least) and finally the Nuggets decide to milk the last 15 seconds of the game.

Not quite a fix, but still that's bad. Markus Howard, who never plays with good reason, cost you a bet if you laid the 14.
 
That's a hugely horrific bad beat.

If anyone had a big bet on that, it would have been nice to buy some insurance via live betting. Like +14 +2000, if it were possible.

More realistically there would be an option for something like +24 -115 to go for a middle, etc.
 
Found a nice one tonight, Chi/Mia ov50.5 for the first quarter. While these aren't high scoring teams, look at their line scores. Both rarely play under this number in the first quarter. Miami plays good defense in the second half, but rarely puts out that much effort in the first quarter. While playing quarters is subject to a team just shooting like total crap, there is a ton of value in this one

I have done quite well this year beating the simple algos the books use to set quarterly lines and totals. I'm surprised few pay attention to quarters as much as the halves and games. Its a bit more random of course, but value is value.
 
I noticed, last season i think, in the latter part of it, that NBA 1Q unders were cashing like crazy. Not just like MLB dogs recently for a week or two, but for like 4 weeks at least. And the books weren't adjusting to it; after all they, & i, had no idea how long it would last. I suppose playoffs races had something to do with it.
 
"Chicago @ New York
Bulls (26-35)
— Chicago lost seven of its last 11 games SU.
— Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.
— Over is 5-3 in their last eight road games.

Knicks (34-28)
— New York won 9 of last 10 games (12-1 ATS last 13).
— Knicks are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 home games.
— Over is 10-3 in New York’s last 13 games

— Knicks won five of last seven series games
— Bulls are 2-4 ATS in last six visits to Manhattan.
— Four of last six series games stayed under."


-----------------------------------------


Line opened NY -5.5, now at -4, according to:

https://www.sportsbookreview.com/betting-odds/


---------------------------------------


1619625404052.png
 
