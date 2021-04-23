"The New York Knicks are no longer the laughingstock of the NBA. They have now covered the spread in 11 straight games and are 37-21-1 ATS on the season. Only the Memphis Grizzlies have a better ATS record this year.
New York is also a great team out of the starting gates. The Knicks are 38-18-2 in the first half ATS on the season, and 11-3-1 1H ATS in their last 15 games.
In fact, they are greater than 80% ATS in three situations:
https://edge.twinspires.com/nba/nba-trends-the-knicks-have-been-money-against-the-spread/
- They are 11-2 ATS when they are a home favorite
- They are 5-1-1 ATS when they are on 2-3 days of rest
- They are 12-3-1 ATS when they have the rest advantage over their opponent
