NBA 2022-23 Season Thread

Thanks for sharing, RUCA.

Some subtle changes to this season's schedule.

We're going to have teams playing back-to-back games at the same site.

Essentially, the second of the two meetings will be a road game with no travel for the visiting squad.

A total of 55 times this season a team will play a road game against the same opponent at the same site.
 
Well the market is on the other side of my MPJ picks. I can only assume it's because of his minute restrictions but if they new MPl they would know he's going get his regardless of minutes haha
 
Makes sense. I don't think it changes much all 55 will be in conference teams that they were scheduled to play 3 or 4 times anyways.
 
Final score: 114-107, Wizards.

Pace was there, production was not.

The Pacers shot the ball poorly.

Next.
 
Jazz are going to be better than most think. 7 players in DD. Never saw that last season.

But then again, they own Denver.
 
And the coach, Will Hardy, is a young guy who relates well to his players.

He was the guy who was always whispering in Ime Udoka's ear on the Celtic sideline last season.

I think the Jazz are a live piece tomorrow night against the T-wolves.

Rudy facing his old team will be the storyline of the game, but I think the focused Jazz have an enthusiasm edge over a team led by Edwards and Towns, who were a combined 6-for-27 in a non-covering win over OKC last night.
 
Denver right now is a little lost trying to assimilate Murray back in the offense. He hadn't
played in a reg season game since April 2020. In short, Jazz didn't beat much last night.

I'm looking more at GSW and laying the points v, DEN. Minus 5.5 is a little short IMO
 
Murray was -19 on the night MPJ +1 and KCP +3 were the only Nuggets that had a positive PM. If you watched the game it was pretty obvious it wasn't the offensive side of the court they were having problems on.
 
There will be some really good spots to back the Jazz, especially at home, but at some point later in the season I fully expect Danny Ainge to make some trades, guys like Conley and Clarkson could be gone, plus they figure to be one of the teams tanking for Wembayana
 
22 percent from three point land is good?
 
Prediction; Westbrook is waived in a week and a half.

They'll eat the contract to get addition by subtraction.
 
They have to do something.

To follow up I wonder if a team that wants to tank picks him up and just lets him ball out. Could be a win win. haha
 
Lakers down 4 with 3 remaining, HC Ham has two of the worst shooters in the game in, Beverly and Westbrook.
 
I think it's ridiculous. A change of uniform, a snafu in true road and gone records, and a fear of continuing COVID are going to prevent the keeping of accurate stats? Didn't they pull this nonsense for part of the second half of the season schedule last year? Old habits seem not to die so hard. Then again we're talking about a sport which has lost its identity, integrity, and has become an individual circus no longer do much a team game.
 
Lakers have lost 34 out of their last 41.

Let that sink in for a second.

They need outside shooters like blood and management gives Lebron.....wait for it......


Matt Ryan 😅
 
His best landing spot is Jersey....

Nash should be a good psychologist by now with Kyrie and Durant.

But how do you squeeze the contract in?
 
I'm not sure what's wrong with Anthony Davis, he's not rebounding. Especially on the offensive end.

Ham has him on the perimeter often. He's a good perimeter shooter, maybe the best they have but they're getting killed on the boards on both ends.

Can you win with LBJ your leading rebounder every night?

You have to get AD more involved in the game. He gets lazy and disappears in spurts.
 
Can't remember who said it here, but one of the problems is that he plays alongside Russ Westbrook, who kidnaps rebounds away from his teammates for every minute he's on the court.

Game 2 of the season wasn't a factor with only 3 rebounds in about 26 minutes.

But game 1 @ GS, if you rewatched the first quarter, you would see at least twice, maybe three times where he literally takes the ball away from AD. I had ADs rebound prop over 9.5 game 1 (Ruca was smart to be on the under), and was livid watching Russ do his thing....
 
Maybe injuries have taken their collective toll, he certainly isn't a top ten player anymore
 
I posted it. He has a triple double mentality every game.
 
I've been shouting this from the mountain tops even when he was averaging a triple double, the guy is a low IQ, inefficient player who only cares about numbers, he'll never win anything and no one wants to play with him, KD couldn't wait to leave him, same thing with Harden, Beal, and now LeBron wants no part of him, but the Lakers can't even find a trade partner. The best thing for RW would be to play for a team like Indiana or Charlotte, teams with low expectations where he could put up all his empty stats and lose a lot of games
 
Yep. That's what Barkley said post game.

He and Lebron have the same agent but not the same competitive energy.
 
Top