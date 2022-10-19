NBA 2022-23 Season Thread

Havent seen a season long thread yet so...
Makes sense. I don't think it changes much all 55 will be in conference teams that they were scheduled to play 3 or 4 times anyways.Thanks for sharing, RUCA.
Some subtle changes to this season's schedule.
We're going to have teams playing back-to-back games at the same site.
Essentially, the second of the two meetings will be a road game with no travel for the visiting squad.
A total of 55 times this season a team will play a road game against the same opponent at the same site.
Adding Gobert means they essentially play 4 v 5 on the offensive end. I like it.I'm looking at taking Timberwolves games Under the first few games of the season.
I like the Over 226.5 in the Pacers/Bullets game. Both teams were terrible on D and I think Wash actually got worse.
GrossKyrie Irving 6-19 0-6 from3. Ben Simmons 0-2 ft 5pts 6fouls -26+- 23min
Bunch of veteran castaways that feel they have something to prove, They'll be tough to beat at home.Jazz are going to be better than most think. 7 players in DD. Never saw that last season.
But then again, they own Denver.
Bunch of veteran castaways that feel they have something to prove, They'll be tough to beat at home.
There will be some really good spots to back the Jazz, especially at home, but at some point later in the season I fully expect Danny Ainge to make some trades, guys like Conley and Clarkson could be gone, plus they figure to be one of the teams tanking for WembayanaJazz are going to be better than most think. 7 players in DD. Never saw that last season.
Murray was -19 on the night MPJ +1 and KCP +3 were the only Nuggets that had a positive PM. If you watched the game it was pretty obvious it wasn't the offensive side of the court they were having problems on.
No 42 percent is great though.22 percent from three point land is good?
They have to do something.Prediction; Westbrook is waived in a week and a half.
They'll eat the contract to get addition by subtraction.
I think it's ridiculous. A change of uniform, a snafu in true road and gone records, and a fear of continuing COVID are going to prevent the keeping of accurate stats? Didn't they pull this nonsense for part of the second half of the season schedule last year? Old habits seem not to die so hard. Then again we're talking about a sport which has lost its identity, integrity, and has become an individual circus no longer do much a team game.
Prediction; Westbrook is waived in a week and a half.
They'll eat the contract to get addition by subtraction.
By the way. Did anyone witness all of those empty seats last night at the Lakers home opener?
Lakers are a mess. Russ’ body language sucks & they need to move him asap IF they can find a trade partner.
I'm not sure what's wrong with Anthony Davis, he's not rebounding his usual average.
Plus Ham has him on the perimeter often. He's a good perimeter shooter, maybe the
best they have but they're getting killed on the OR. Can you win with LBJ your leading
rebounder every night?
Maybe injuries have taken their collective toll, he certainly isn't a top ten player anymoreI'm not sure what's wrong with Anthony Davis, he's not rebounding his usual average.
You have to get AD more involved in the game. He gets lazy and disappears in spurts.
Can't remember who said it here, but one of the problems is that he plays alongside Russ Westbrook, who kidnaps rebounds away from his teammates for every minute he's on the court.
Game 2 of the season wasn't a factor with only 3 rebounds in about 26 minutes.
But game 1 @ GS, if you rewatched the first quarter, you would see at least twice, maybe three times where he literally takes the ball away from AD. I had ADs rebound prop over 9.5 game 1 (Ruca was smart to be on the under), and was livid watching Russ do his thing....
I've been shouting this from the mountain tops even when he was averaging a triple double, the guy is a low IQ, inefficient player who only cares about numbers, he'll never win anything and no one wants to play with him, KD couldn't wait to leave him, same thing with Harden, Beal, and now LeBron wants no part of him, but the Lakers can't even find a trade partner. The best thing for RW would be to play for a team like Indiana or Charlotte, teams with low expectations where he could put up all his empty stats and lose a lot of gamesCan't remember who said it here, but one of the problems is that he plays alongside Russ Westbrook, who kidnaps rebounds away from his teammates for every minute he's on the court.
Maybe injuries have taken their collective toll, he certainly isn't a top ten player anymore