NBA 2nd half - Rockets/Jazz

Rockets +12 HUGENo Harden and Westbrook, no problem. We see this often.Jazz laughed at the lineup tonight and are being run out of their home court. This is supposed to be a contender?What tells me this play wins is that to start the 2nd quarter, Utah went on a 11-2 run to go up by 1 (31-30). They breathed a collective and momentarily 'sigh' only to go back to their lax, non-Mamba way. Houston playing their best game of the year right now and Utah not interested and now lead by 13 at the break.EZ Winner if you're watching this game and not just the scoreEDIT - I actually only got 11 and has since moved to 12. Even better