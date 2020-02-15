NBA All-Star game total thoughts

Total at 303.5 right now.



but the 4Q is different as it is going to be a race to 24 points to honor kobe. so technically the most points scored in the 4Q is 49 points. say they are tied at 23 and someone drills a 3 to win it. the fewest points in the 4q is 24 (if a side runs out on a 24-0 4q)



so if we take off 24 pts off the total that leaves us with 279.5 through 3q. that's 139-ish per team. or 46.5 scored per team per quarter.



so if we take 49 off the total we are left with 254.5 through 3 quarters.



thats 127 per team. 42 points per team per quarter.



My feel is that the first 3q are going to be complete fuck around. 3's on 3's on 3's on dunks. no defense, even less than what is normal for an all star game.



then the forth teams are going to lock down on defense to give a "well this is what kobe would have wanted" as he didn't shy away from the defense end. essentially saving their energy for the 4Q. fuck around for 3Q, then get serious for a quarter.



so the question is how many points need to be scored through 3Q to lock up a win on total. if through three 3Q we have only 254 points you have a guaranteed winner (since they can only score 49 pts in the 4th)



well are both sides going to get to 127 through 3q?



last year through 3Q score 132-131

2 years ago 112-109.



I use the last two seasons only since that has been this current format of players from both conferences being selected by "captains".



thoughts on how to bet this as a true degenerate.