NBA Coach’s Challenge Data Yields Surprising Results

https://www.forbes.com/sites/shlomosprung/2020/01/24/nba-challenge/#7f24bae22ef5
If you’ve watched at least a few NBA games this season, you’re probably familiar with NBA Rule No. 14, more commonly known as the coach’s challenge.
hitting at a 44% clip
https://official.nba.com/rule-no-14-coaches-challenge/
If you’ve watched at least a few NBA games this season, you’re probably familiar with NBA Rule No. 14, more commonly known as the coach’s challenge.
hitting at a 44% clip
https://official.nba.com/rule-no-14-coaches-challenge/