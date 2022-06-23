NBA Draft

Crazy action last night....market flip flopping on fav to go number 1 between Duke's Banchero and Auburn's Smith.

Banchero is interesting. Huge combine. Was 20/1 three weeks ago, last night favored for a few hours -160.

But you have to ask yourself how good is some of this info?

Woj releases a tweet close to midnight PST assuring it will be Smith.

Smith immediately moves to -360. lol
 
I believe Vegas has only one book who has posted anything on NBA draft.

The majority of these books outside of LV are moving on air, albeit, limits
low. But you don't want to be caught with your pants down.
 
