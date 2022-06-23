Crazy action last night....market flip flopping on fav to go number 1 between Duke's Banchero and Auburn's Smith.



Banchero is interesting. Huge combine. Was 20/1 three weeks ago, last night favored for a few hours -160.



But you have to ask yourself how good is some of this info?



Woj releases a tweet close to midnight PST assuring it will be Smith.



Smith immediately moves to -360. lol