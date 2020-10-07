NBA Finals MVP....

I have seen James as high as -500 and AD +400.



AD has faded lately, is he worth a shot? He's done a great job on

Butler when he's guarded him and changed so many shots not

to mention key threes. However, James has really been the maestro

of the offense. And Lakeshow is playing defense like they are possessed

largely in part to LeBron's effort and stares on defense.



LBJ's to lose....