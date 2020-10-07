NBA Finals MVP....

I have seen James as high as -500 and AD +400.
AD has faded lately, is he worth a shot? He's done a great job on
Butler when he's guarded him and changed so many shots not
to mention key threes. However, James has really been the maestro
of the offense. And Lakeshow is playing defense like they are possessed
largely in part to LeBron's effort and stares on defense.
LBJ's to lose....
