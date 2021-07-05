NBA Finals so-called "expert" picks?

X-Files
(reminder: we're assuming Giannis doesn't play)
Mo Dakhil: Suns in 6
Jason Dumas: Suns in 6
Sherrod Blakely: Suns in 6
Greg Swartz:Suns in 6
Eric Pincus: Suns in 5
Dan Favale: Suns in 6
Sean Highkin: Suns in 6
Chris Trenchard: Bucks in 7
B/R Expert Predictions for Suns-Bucks 2021 NBA Finals
And then there were two. After a long, winding, injury-infested road through their respective conferences, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off in the 2021 NBA Finals...
