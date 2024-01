Heard somewhere discussing betting the game ( must have been one of the VSiN shows) that Lebron is laser focused.....he wants to add anything he can to his resume to try and top MJ.



I guess these tournaments are big in the soccer world but as a fan is winning this something to brag about? When the dust settles after the finals does anyone care who won the in-season tournament?



Players get money....maybe bragging amongst peers...maybe a few more games with high intensity instead of " mailing it in"......I still don't get the allure of it.