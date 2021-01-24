NBA Old-timers Continue to Rag on the Young Kids....

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Shaq, Barkley, Pierce and a few others are showing some disrespect to the new generation of the NBA....
The talent level just keeps getting better...just my opinion
You don’t see the other professional athletes like baseball and football players throwing darts at their younger stars...
I usually enjoy the comments from these ex stars, but not in this case...especially from Shaq....
