NBA Old-timers Continue to Rag on the Young Kids....

NBA in my opinion the only pro sport (among the top 4) that is considerably different and for the worse compared to 15-20 years ago. Other sports a bit different with rule changes to have higher scoring/more offense...the NBA has found this by completely reshaping the way the game is played.



How many 3s did Jordan attempt in his career?



How many 3s does Curry attempt in a single season?



The blacktop style of game gives us on any given night a mini all star game with the pace and fact that very little D is played.



With that being said, an era is an era. Too tough to compare. 90s Bulls would struggle with the average pace today and the physicality of the 90s would be tough for today's stars/youth.



But when I put on a 90s game between the Knicks/Pacers vs Bulls and compare it to any "top" game today, old school far more enjoyable and entertaining for me.