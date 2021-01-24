NBA Old-timers Continue to Rag on the Young Kids....

Shaq, Barkley, Pierce and a few others are showing some disrespect to the new generation of the NBA....

The talent level just keeps getting better...just my opinion

You don’t see the other professional athletes like baseball and football players throwing darts at their younger stars...

I usually enjoy the comments from these ex stars, but not in this case...especially from Shaq....
 
Excellent observations, VD.

And some of the old-timers like Shaq and Barkley are competing for ad revenue against the players they're criticizing.

Ironically, Shaq and Barkley often cheated the game by being out-of-shape or disrespectful to their teammates or coaches.

At one point in his career, Barkley was creating more headlines off the court than on it.

And, of course, Kobe called out Shaq as a miserable teammate.
 
IWishIWasAPro

There has been such a dramatic change in the NBA that its surreal to think 130 to 120 games seem normal today. Much of it obviously were the rule changes way back but we live in a world where social media and clips are king. Playing defense isn't clip worthy.
 
MrTop

less court fighting today .. The spot light on the NBA from the artest fight was not good. Should have stopped fighting back when rudy T got hit.
 
NBA in my opinion the only pro sport (among the top 4) that is considerably different and for the worse compared to 15-20 years ago. Other sports a bit different with rule changes to have higher scoring/more offense...the NBA has found this by completely reshaping the way the game is played.

How many 3s did Jordan attempt in his career?

How many 3s does Curry attempt in a single season?

The blacktop style of game gives us on any given night a mini all star game with the pace and fact that very little D is played.

With that being said, an era is an era. Too tough to compare. 90s Bulls would struggle with the average pace today and the physicality of the 90s would be tough for today's stars/youth.

But when I put on a 90s game between the Knicks/Pacers vs Bulls and compare it to any "top" game today, old school far more enjoyable and entertaining for me.
 
