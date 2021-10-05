NBA Preseason

John Kelly

John Kelly

Rick Pitino was ahead of his time.

Remember when Pitino coached Providence in the late 1980's and insisted his underdog team hoisted up a lot of 3-pointers.

Not a bad idea for an underdog.

But now recent NBA champions like the Bucks and Warriors are using the 3-point shot effectively.

And credit Mark Jackson, a defensive-minded coach to a fault, for being the first to recognize Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the "greatest shooting backcourt of all-time."

Interestingly, Curry and Thompson are different kinds of shooters.

Curry needs a little juke-and-jive before launching his 3-point bombs while Thompson is a standstill shooter extraordinaire.

And, of course, they're both deadly from the free-throw line.

I believe Curry will go down as the greatest free-thrower shooter of all-time.
 
Heim

Heim

It doesn't look like NBA officials are biting with shooter leaning into defender for three shots this season.

Curry found that out tonight.

No call. 🤷
 
