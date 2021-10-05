NBA Preseason

Rick Pitino was ahead of his time.



Remember when Pitino coached Providence in the late 1980's and insisted his underdog team hoisted up a lot of 3-pointers.



Not a bad idea for an underdog.



But now recent NBA champions like the Bucks and Warriors are using the 3-point shot effectively.



And credit Mark Jackson, a defensive-minded coach to a fault, for being the first to recognize Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the "greatest shooting backcourt of all-time."



Interestingly, Curry and Thompson are different kinds of shooters.



Curry needs a little juke-and-jive before launching his 3-point bombs while Thompson is a standstill shooter extraordinaire.



And, of course, they're both deadly from the free-throw line.



I believe Curry will go down as the greatest free-thrower shooter of all-time.