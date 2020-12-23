NBA tonight

EOG Dedicated
Interesting first full night with a lot of tight matchups. So many intriguing teams....have never had a favorite NBA team but I think I'm officially hopping on the Hawks bus. Should be a fun team to watch all year. Not sure if anyone plays at myprizepicks but is a lot of fun predicting over/under fantasy totals. Enjoy it much more than betting on the games. All fantasy lines posted will be from either prizepicks or monkey knife fight. Standard scoring system for NBA is: point = 1 point, assist = 1.5, rebound = 1.2, steals = 3, blocks = 3, turnover = -1.

Pistons +6.5 -110
Mavs/Suns OVER 118.5 -110 (1st half)

Zach Lavine OVER 40.5 fantasy points
Jalen Brown OVER 35.0 fantasy points
Domantis Sabonis OVER 39 fantasy points
 
EOG master
Hawks are a team on the rise, but they're a couple of years away. If you're looking for a better team to follow there's plenty of room on the Heat bandwagon, they're very well coached, they play the game the right way, very little iso ball, lots of cutting and passing, they shoot and make a ton of three's, they actually play defense, and they're fun as hell to watch
 
John Kelly

Staff member
Only two preseason games for the Heat after an extended playoff run in the Orlando bubble.

I'm on the Magic tonight +4.5 points.

What do I like most about Miami's Jimmy Butler?

He exposed some lazy NBA players in Chicago, Minneapolis and Philadelphia before leading this gutty Heat team to the NBA Finals.

Who says you can't find a quality player late in the first round (30th pick in 2011) of the NBA Draft?
 
choslamshe

kane said:
Hawks are a team on the rise, but they're a couple of years away. If you're looking for a better team to follow there's plenty of room on the Heat bandwagon, they're very well coached, they play the game the right way, very little iso ball, lots of cutting and passing, they shoot and make a ton of three's, they actually play defense, and they're fun as hell to watch
Have always loved Spoelstra and the Heat are such a throwback to the NBA of last era. Hard to not root for them but will be hard for them to duplicate what they did in the bubble. Can they get everything they got out of EVERY one of their role players again this year? If not, they're a 'just above' .500 team. Always been a fan of these types of 'dog' teams...
 
kane

Jimmy's a dog, he isn't for everyone, but he's been a perfect fit in Miami, from day one Jimmy and the Heat have been a perfect marriage, his teammates love him and they follow his lead. I like it when a team's best player is also it's hardest worker, the guy brings it every night
 
kane

choslamshe said:
Have always loved Spoelstra and the Heat are such a throwback to the NBA of last era. Hard to not root for them but will be hard for them to duplicate what they did in the bubble. Can they get everything they got out of EVERY one of their role players again this year? If not, they're a 'just above' .500 team. Always been a fan of these types of 'dog' teams...
Spo gets the most out of his players, just a great coach. I do think the Heat can replicate what they did in the bubble, their team is almost the same exact as last year, they lose Derrick Jones Jr and Jae Crowder, and pick up Avery Bradley and Mo Harkless. I think for the Heat to get back to the finals they need some growth from some of the younger guys, Tyler Herro looks like a future star, no reason to think he won't improve his game, Kendrick Nunn played well during the season, but struggled with his shot in the bubble, in fairness he got a late start due to him having Covid, but Miami is looking for him to take another step this year, they have a bunch of veterans that you pretty much know what you're getting with them, I really like this team, and no one is picking them to win the East, all I hear is Milwaukee, Toronto, Boston, even Philly, but for whatever reason the Heat are getting overlooked, which is fine by them , they prefer it that way
 
kane

John Kelly said:
Only two preseason games for the Heat after an extended playoff run in the Orlando bubble.

I'm on the Magic tonight +4.5 points.

What do I like most about Miami's Jimmy Butler?

He exposed some lazy NBA players in Chicago, Minneapolis and Philadelphia before leading this gutty Heat team to the NBA Finals.

Who says you can't find a quality player late in the first round (30th pick in 2011) of the NBA Draft?
I love the story when Jimmy was in Minnesota, he didn't like the immaturity of guys like Wiggins and Towns, and thought they were soft, so one day he shows up at practice, takes the backups and challenges Wiggins, Towns, and the other starters to a scrimmage, Jimmy leads the bench guys and they kick the starters ass, that's Jimmy being Jimmy
 
John Kelly

kane said:
Spo gets the most out of his players, just a great coach. I do think the Heat can replicate what they did in the bubble, their team is almost the same exact as last year, they lose Derrick Jones Jr and Jae Crowder, and pick up Avery Bradley and Mo Harkless. I think for the Heat to get back to the finals they need some growth from some of the younger guys, Tyler Herro looks like a future star, no reason to think he won't improve his game, Kendrick Nunn played well during the season, but struggled with his shot in the bubble, in fairness he got a late start due to him having Covid, but Miami is looking for him to take another step this year, they have a bunch of veterans that you pretty much know what you're getting with them, I really like this team, and no one is picking them to win the East, all I hear is Milwaukee, Toronto, Boston, even Philly, but for whatever reason the Heat are getting overlooked, which is fine by them , they prefer it that way
Hard to believe the Heat were competitive against the Lakers in the NBA Finals without Dragic and Adebayo.

Spoelstra deserves a lot of credit for his team's grit.
 
