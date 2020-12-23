NBA tonight

choslamshe
Interesting first full night with a lot of tight matchups. So many intriguing teams....have never had a favorite NBA team but I think I'm officially hopping on the Hawks bus. Should be a fun team to watch all year. Not sure if anyone plays at myprizepicks but is a lot of fun predicting over/under fantasy totals. Enjoy it much more than betting on the games. All fantasy lines posted will be from either prizepicks or monkey knife fight. Standard scoring system for NBA is: point = 1 point, assist = 1.5, rebound = 1.2, steals = 3, blocks = 3, turnover = -1.
Pistons +6.5 -110
Mavs/Suns OVER 118.5 -110 (1st half)
Zach Lavine OVER 40.5 fantasy points
Jalen Brown OVER 35.0 fantasy points
Domantis Sabonis OVER 39 fantasy points
