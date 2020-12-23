NBA tonight

choslamshe said: Have always loved Spoelstra and the Heat are such a throwback to the NBA of last era. Hard to not root for them but will be hard for them to duplicate what they did in the bubble. Can they get everything they got out of EVERY one of their role players again this year? If not, they're a 'just above' .500 team. Always been a fan of these types of 'dog' teams... Click to expand...

Spo gets the most out of his players, just a great coach. I do think the Heat can replicate what they did in the bubble, their team is almost the same exact as last year, they lose Derrick Jones Jr and Jae Crowder, and pick up Avery Bradley and Mo Harkless. I think for the Heat to get back to the finals they need some growth from some of the younger guys, Tyler Herro looks like a future star, no reason to think he won't improve his game, Kendrick Nunn played well during the season, but struggled with his shot in the bubble, in fairness he got a late start due to him having Covid, but Miami is looking for him to take another step this year, they have a bunch of veterans that you pretty much know what you're getting with them, I really like this team, and no one is picking them to win the East, all I hear is Milwaukee, Toronto, Boston, even Philly, but for whatever reason the Heat are getting overlooked, which is fine by them , they prefer it that way