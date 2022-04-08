NCAA Basketball Final Four consolation game, should they bring it back?

The NFL had it in the 60’s.

Kane & FairWarning reflect the apparent sentiment of the players & fans in the posted article below.



World Cup (soccer) still has it. I have zero recollection of it, had to look it up.

Belgium 2-England 0

——————

Believe it or not, the NFL has had a third-place game before. From 1961 until the merger in 1970, the league had a game called the Playoff Bowl. It was a modestly big deal—at the time, it was one of just a few nationally televised pro football games, and the event raised money for the players’ pension fund. But most participants hated it. After losing the 1965 Playoff Bowl, Vince Lombardi called the game “the Shit Bowl,” describing it as “a losers’ bowl for losers,” and “a hinky-dink football game, held in a hinky-dink town, played by hinky-dink players.” (I guess we’ll never know how Lombardi really felt about the game.) In 2011, The New York Times interviewed Roger Brown, who won more Playoff Bowls than anybody else. He said the game gave him “the worst inferiority complex” and that “to have played in it in five of the 10 years it was in existence is pitiful.”