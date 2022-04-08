NCAA Basketball Final Four consolation game, should they bring it back?

mrbowling300




I was talking about this to a buddy of mine about when there was a time when there was a consolation game played between the losers of each of the final 4 teams.

I do not recall when the last time it was played, or when they played it, presumably the day before the championship game?

I would assume it would be good for TV revenues, etc.

Should they bring it back, is there ever any talk of bringing it back?

I would think that Duke vs Villanova would have been great for TV!

Maybe it comes down to that people do not want to see a couple of losing teams play against one another.

What memories do you have to this (now extinct) event?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
FairWarning




I remember the DePaul-Penn game, it was like like an exhibition game. It was played before the championship game at some crazy time, like 5:30. I don’t remember if it was on tv.
 
C




The last NCAA finals consolation game was in 1981. There were even regional 3rd place games for a while.

Probably TV revenue would make a game worth it, but the players might not care.
 
Crazy Pete




The NFL had it in the 60’s.
Kane & FairWarning reflect the apparent sentiment of the players & fans in the posted article below.

World Cup (soccer) still has it. I have zero recollection of it, had to look it up.
Belgium 2-England 0
——————
Believe it or not, the NFL has had a third-place game before. From 1961 until the merger in 1970, the league had a game called the Playoff Bowl. It was a modestly big deal—at the time, it was one of just a few nationally televised pro football games, and the event raised money for the players’ pension fund. But most participants hated it. After losing the 1965 Playoff Bowl, Vince Lombardi called the game “the Shit Bowl,” describing it as “a losers’ bowl for losers,” and “a hinky-dink football game, held in a hinky-dink town, played by hinky-dink players.” (I guess we’ll never know how Lombardi really felt about the game.) In 2011, The New York Times interviewed Roger Brown, who won more Playoff Bowls than anybody else. He said the game gave him “the worst inferiority complex” and that “to have played in it in five of the 10 years it was in existence is pitiful.”
 
