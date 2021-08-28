NCAA Football

Valuist said: What amazes me is how these syndicates will absolutely pound a bet, keep pounding, until it hits a certain number, then they stop, then the game lands on that exact number. The Nebraska/Illinois total opened around 56, and they hammered it to 52. The game ends 30-22; granted some missed extra points so clearly on the favorable side of variance, but it seems like we see this scenario A LOT. Click to expand...

Back in the mid 80's I'm in a strip casino Monday morning, Miami Dolphins opens pk, by the time I get to the sports book it's already 2 1/2. Some runner comes in with brief case with $10,000 and wants more Dolphins. Ticket writer calls for approval, gets the ok and takes the bet. Moves line to 3, it never moves off 3 from there. You guessed it. It lands on 3. This was a Sunday game btw.