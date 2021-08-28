NCAA Football

V

Valuist

EOG Master
What amazes me is how these syndicates will absolutely pound a bet, keep pounding, until it hits a certain number, then they stop, then the game lands on that exact number. The Nebraska/Illinois total opened around 56, and they hammered it to 52. The game ends 30-22; granted some missed extra points so clearly on the favorable side of variance, but it seems like we see this scenario A LOT.
 
P

papa 5

EOG Veteran
Valuist said:
What amazes me is how these syndicates will absolutely pound a bet, keep pounding, until it hits a certain number, then they stop, then the game lands on that exact number. The Nebraska/Illinois total opened around 56, and they hammered it to 52. The game ends 30-22; granted some missed extra points so clearly on the favorable side of variance, but it seems like we see this scenario A LOT.
Click to expand...
Back in the mid 80's I'm in a strip casino Monday morning, Miami Dolphins opens pk, by the time I get to the sports book it's already 2 1/2. Some runner comes in with brief case with $10,000 and wants more Dolphins. Ticket writer calls for approval, gets the ok and takes the bet. Moves line to 3, it never moves off 3 from there. You guessed it. It lands on 3. This was a Sunday game btw.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
UAB/Jacksonville St. Are these two teams offensively challenged, or what? Total of 52, lol.

0-0 after 1. Reminds me of a hockey score after 1 period. Except the game total is 5, not ten times that.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
Yesterday Minnesota a 30.5 pt home fav lost SU to Bowling Green, 14-10.

BG opened +2502 ML & closed +3474 ML (Pinnacle):

Bowling Green Falcons vs Minnesota Golden Gophers - Matchup - Saturday, September 25, 2021

Compare Bowling Green Falcons vs Minnesota Golden Gophers matchups. Up to date offshore betting odds of over 30+ sportsbooks available including money lines, point spreads, totals and futures. SBRodds.com
www.sportsbookreview.com www.sportsbookreview.com

Texas defeated TT 70-35. The game total opened at 61 & closed at 62.5:

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns - Matchup - Saturday, September 25, 2021

Compare Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns matchups. Up to date offshore betting odds of over 30+ sportsbooks available including money lines, point spreads, totals and futures. SBRodds.com
www.sportsbookreview.com www.sportsbookreview.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top