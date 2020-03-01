Menu
NCAA TV info
Thread starter
MrTop
Start date
Today at 6:52 PM
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Today at 6:52 PM
#1
Today at 6:52 PM
#1
twitter
E
ejd_5277
EOG Dedicated
54 minutes ago
#2
54 minutes ago
#2
Thanks for posting this. Very handy/concise chart.
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
6 minutes ago
#3
6 minutes ago
#3
Thanks for sharing, Top.
Easy to spot the Ohio Valley and Mountain West tournament champs will receive the first two automatic bids of the NCAA tourney this Thursday.
railbird
EOG Master
3 minutes ago
#4
3 minutes ago
#4
espn3 screwed lots of things up, with free broadcats and local broadcasters. bigwesttv had good games, no longer
railbird
EOG Master
2 minutes ago
#5
2 minutes ago
#5
wcc is not the lead off batter any longer
