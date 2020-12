I know the NBA is handicapping on upside but you would think a pair of future NBA players would not lose five straight games.



The competition has been salty.



Richmond, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and North Carolina.



UK was favored over three of the five teams.



The Wildcats were 2-point underdogs today and 4-point underdogs to Kansas.



Favored by 6.5 over both Richmond and Georgia Tech and favored by 7.5 over Notre Dame.