NCAAB: Pittsburgh at Northwestern (December 9)

Looking ahead to a college hoop game in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.



Pitt handled NU easily last season, 72-59, in a November tournament game played in Fort Myers, Florida.



Most of the players from both rosters return for the 2020 rematch in Evanston, Illinois.



Pomeroy forecasts the final score -- Northwestern 74 Pitt 69 -- which leads to a price of NU -5 and 141.



Both teams are playing much faster this season and I look for that trend to continue here.



What's more, the two head coaches know one another well from their college basketball playing days.



Chris Collins and Jeff Capel were teammates at Duke.



In fact, Capel stayed with Collins during his freshman recruiting trip in Durham.



Collins' kids call Capel "uncle" and vice versa.



I think both coaches allow their kids to play racehorse basketball on Wednesday night.



I've seen Northwestern play lesser competition (Arkansas Pine Bluff and Chicago State) over its first two games of the season and I've noticed Collins on the sidelines waving his team to run after a rebound.



But here's the key to the handicap: Last year's meeting was a slowdown special with a halftime score of 25-23, in favor of Pitt.



The pace of play picked up over the final 10 minutes of the game with 53 points scored over the last 11 minutes of the second half with not a lot of late-game nonsense.



If Wednesday's game picks up from where last year's game left off, Pittsburgh and Northwestern should produce plenty of points.



Handicapping the handicapper: I'm a dedicated UNDER bettor in all sports.