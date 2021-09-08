NCAAF Sept. Games

KU's running game struggled against South Dakota.

KU's running backs gained 28 yards on 26 scripted running plays.

Not good.
 
Kansas is going to get better each week Leopold is a great coach.

Give him a few weeks to know what he has and he will make adjustments.

Kansas will be on a late season ats run.

This week....no idea lol
 
railbird said:
His model sucks, people that talk clv use that to hide b3hind their inept handicap.. clv means other dickheads agree with your idea. When people agree with you is when i know im in trouble
I like when Rail tries to start some shit just to get a rise out of ppl
 
