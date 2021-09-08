NCAAF Sept. Games

cheapseats
EOG Master
CCU laying 25+- to KU. Sure seems high, KU attracts solid athletes. Does CCU attract the same level athletes.
15 isn't 25 in either crib. BYU was all over the place on the rona mess year.Opened at 27. Beat Kansas in Lawrence by 15 last year. CC also best BYU at home last year. Maybe that gives you a gauge on athlete level?
At numbers we can bet?I can provide some of my model plays that have value.
His model sucks, people that talk clv use that to hide b3hind their inept handicap.. clv means other dickheads agree with your idea. When people agree with you is when i know im in troubleAt numbers we can bet?
Or do you want to brag about bets you made that have clv?
