NCAAF - THE INFO IS All there and waiting for our eyes

You would have to be a moron if you bet on NCAAF without first looking at the INJURY REPORT for both teams.

The following games on Saturday are the ones where i see some opportunities for some surprises due to

the opposing team's loss of players or as well eg an offensive line out for "undisclosed" reasons.

Offenses will suffer with such issues. 3 & outs and punts, low scoring.

Some decimated defenses,... = Hello OVERS

( ABNORMAL TIMES - take advantage if wherever poss. )





Utah ( re Colorado's Off Line )



Rutgers ( 0 to 15 out for Maryland)



Illinois ( Northwestern 31 players out ?? ????????? )



Duke - Fla St and QB issues



Cal ( Wash St defense ) Taking this one OVER as well



App St - ( Does Ga South have any QB's ? )



( 10 Undisclosed for Va tech since last week. )





I took a look at Az St vs Az this eve and saw the below.

no surprise.



AZ St - 4 players

Injuries

Arizona State SUN DEVILS

Player POS Status

A. Johnson DL Ques Fri - Undisclosed

( Sun, Dec 6)

J. Jones DB Out indefinitely - Suspension

( Tue, Dec 1)

A. Crosswell S Out indefinitely - Suspension

( Tue, Dec 1)

J. Kerley WR out for season - Personal

( Thu, Oct 8)





Az - 16 guys out but many recent additions end Nov+.. ..

Arizona

WILDCATS

Player POS Status

J. Morgan OL Out Fri - Undisclosed

( Fri, Dec 11)

G. Gunnell QB Prob Fri - Shoulder

( Fri, Dec 11)

D. Miller WR Ques Fri - Undisclosed

( Tue, Dec 8)

N. Tilford RB Ques Fri - Undisclosed

( Tue, Dec 8)

T. Cunningham WR Ques Fri - Shoulder

( Tue, Dec 8)

M. Hausman DB out for season - Personal

( Tue, Dec 1)

M. Barnes DB out for season - Personal

( Tue, Dec 1)

B. Wolfe DB out for season - Personal

( Tue, Dec 1)

D. Dixon WR out for season - Personal

( Tue, Dec 1)

C. Young DB out for season - Undisclosed

( Thu, Nov 26)

J. Mitchell WR out for season - Knee

( Mon, Nov 2)

D. Smith RB out for season - Personal

( Sat, Oct 10)

J. Johnson WR Out indefinitely - Suspension

( Sat, Oct 10)

J. Brown DE out for season - Personal

( Sat, Oct 10)

E. Burrola OL Out indefinitely - Suspension

( Fri, Sep 25)

J. Triplett LB out for season - Achilles

( Sat, Sep 19)