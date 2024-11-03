NCAAM thread

Yep, its back. Lines already up.



I will nibble at some St Louis + 1 1/2 at Santa Clara. I have no idea how good or bad Santa Clara is. When Josh Schertz left Indiana State to go to St Louis after last season, he took several key players with him. This was an Indiana St team who went 32-7 and made it to the NIT final. Many felt they deserved an NCAA bid. Could this be the basketball equivalent of the Indiana Hoosiers? Time will tell.