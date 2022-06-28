Need Help: Where to bet the Little League World Series? What PPH? Offshore? The goal: To get the most money down

Here in Costa Rica, the locals don't care much for "beisbol," but as I understand it, the Nicaraguans play sandlot baseball at La Sabana Park on the weekends.
It was fun back in the day to get 10 guys together and play slow-pitch baseball with a rule called "right field out."
You could never "take two and hit to right."
Every right-handed hitter had to pull the ball, just like current big-league players (kidding).
Today's kids are not interested in playing baseball.
They're either carjacking virtually via video games or carrying out the actual crime.
Haha.