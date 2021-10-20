Nets to win live at half

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
I got +230 but seeing more +220.

Noone has talked about Patty Mills acquisitiion this offseason and he is going to be such an x factor for this team. So ubderrated and will fit in perfectly with this team.

Nets down 18 and cut to 7. They roll the overrated Bucks this 2nd half
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Good luck, CHO.

I bet UNDER 113.5.

Teams combined to hit 21 three-pointers in the first half.

The Nets amazingly hit a higher percentage of their shots from beyond the arc than inside it.
 
