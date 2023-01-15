Neutral Site For NFL Chip Games?

Championship games on neutral site is fairer, but doesn't it take the suspense out of the last few games re seeding?

I hope they don't do it.
 
NFL is all about the dollar. If they can get two mini Super Bowls and one big one, they'll do it.

This could be a test case to see how everything develops financially.
 
sports talk radio host in kansas city said this situation is being looked at by the nfl as a test case and he was told that " its inevitable" that it becomes a reality.....I hope that doesnt end up being true
 
Same here blueline, but knowing the inevitable, it'll be a stark comparison to the NFL Season feeling like February madness given the venues.
 
Pro bowl this year will be a FLAG football game. My friends tell me they are thinking about putting flags on QBs next season.
Wow! Are you ready for Flag Cam ... How about all those "did they get his flag in time" Replay timeouts?
Will we have a Flag Gate? What would that look like? Yikes. I shudder even thinking about stuff like that...
 
