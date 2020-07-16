Neveragain’s Saratoga Horse Picks

Neveragain
EOG Veteran
Will be sharing Saratoga selections here starting with tomorrow’s opening day.
Will add commentary in future.
Will also keep track of results (roi).
Let’s go!
Saratoga picks for Thurs July 16
All plays are WP only.
1st #1 Castle Casanova
2nd #8 Mutakaamil
3rd #5 Palomita
4th #2 Yes to Mischief
5th #7 Thorny Tale
6th #2 Mr Everything
7th #10 Sky Kitten
8th #3 Beautiful Memories
9th #8 Chestertown
10th #2 Doll
