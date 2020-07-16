Neveragain’s Saratoga Horse Picks

Will be sharing Saratoga selections here starting with tomorrow’s opening day.

Will add commentary in future.

Will also keep track of results (roi).

Let’s go!



Saratoga picks for Thurs July 16

All plays are WP only.

1st #1 Castle Casanova

2nd #8 Mutakaamil

3rd #5 Palomita

4th #2 Yes to Mischief

5th #7 Thorny Tale

6th #2 Mr Everything

7th #10 Sky Kitten

8th #3 Beautiful Memories

9th #8 Chestertown

10th #2 Doll

...