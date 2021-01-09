Neville Goddard - My Word

JamesFitts
"My word that goes forth from my mouth shall not return to me empty but shall accomplish that which I purpose and prosper in the thing for which I sent it." (Isaiah 55)
This is the same word recorded in the Book of John as: "In the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the Word was God. The word became flesh and dwells in us." (John 1)
Watch more videos here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2wSy0VDUWXftS9WDTUj-iw
