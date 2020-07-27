New Football League

universalist
Ok the following pro football leagues are history. Will there ever be a new pro football league that can sustain itself? Sure does not seem like it unless a group of filthy reach billionaires decides to make it happen
- AAF–Alliance of American Football (2019)
- AAFC–All-America Football Conference (1946–1949)
- AFL–American Football League (1926)
- AFL–American Football League (1936–1937)
- AFL–American Football League (1940–1941)
- AFL–American Football League (1960–1969, now the American Football Conference of the major league NFL)
- AFL–Arena Football League (1987–2008)
- The AFL returned in 2010, but is a separate legal entity from the original AFL. The current league purchased the assets of the original AFL in a bankruptcy auction, enabling it to brand itself as the first league's successor.
- af2 (2000–2009), the Arena Football League's official minor league
- Many of the teams in the revived AFL are former af2 teams. In fact, the original lineup of Arena Football 1, the league that morphed into the revived AFL, included more af2 teams than former AFL teams.
- CFL–Continental Football League (1965–1969)
- FXFL–Fall Experimental Football League (2014–2015)
- IFL–Indoor Football League (1999–2000)
- IPFL–Indoor Professional Football League (1999–2001)
- PIFL–Professional Indoor Football League (1998)
- PSFL–Professional Spring Football League (1991 – Training Camp)
- UFL–United Football League (2009–2012)
- USFL–United States Football League (1983–1985)
- WFL–World Football League (1974–1975)
- XFL (2001) and (2020)