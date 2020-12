ComptrBob said: Pennsylvania close behind, just finished their 2nd year of operation.:



Pennsylvania’s sports betting market continues to outdo itself. Sportsbook operators combined to post a record-breaking $525.8 million handle in October. PA joins Nevada and New Jersey as the third state to surpass the $500 million mark for monthly sports betting handle. Click to expand...

PA should get real close to them next year with Barstool joining the fray and the existing guys competing harder every month. Everyone thought PA was always going to underperform long term due to the tax rate, but they all realized profit is profit even if you have to share more with the government.Michigan should do quite well, tons of operator diversity with all the tribes having licenses too should get every big operator in along with the carrot of online casino being allowed.