New Mexico State @ Alabama

The team that was so bad they got kicked out of their sorry ass conference. Now they get to go collect nice checks from Bama and Kentucky while getting obliterated on the field by two pissed off teams. No worries, they get to finish the season out against the sorriest FBS team of them all, UMass. NMSU football team will make more money being independent for a long while because they will get 3-5 payday games. Good luck to those coaches in building anything positive out of being the designated tackling dummy.