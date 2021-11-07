New Mexico State @ Alabama

the offense has never been dominating, the run bubble screens all day.You wonder if Saban keeps the starters In longer than one thinks after a lackluster performance for the once dominating looking offense.
i am buying the half to 66.-51 at DraftKings
total 66.5
have at it
You think they will score 10-13? I can see it being 47-0 more than the aggies finding the end zone. It does seem like these are flat spots for the SEC teams.
You think they will score 10-13? I can see it being 47-0 more than the aggies finding the end zone. It does seem like these are flat spots for the SEC teams.
most sec offenses are flat. bama is overrated on both sides of the ball.
Not true rail. How many times have we seen them pull away and easily cover? Saban will keep his pedal in the gas if he needs style points to stay in the top 2. We're talking out of conference cupcake here.
Bama normally has no motivation in these, but I'm thinking Saban has got to be pissed at how horrible they have looked in a lot of SEC games this year and just pounds these poor worthless opponents.
New Mexico college football is god awful, who bets on either of their teams without cringing?
The team that was so bad they got kicked out of their sorry ass conference. Now they get to go collect nice checks from Bama and Kentucky while getting obliterated on the field by two pissed off teams. No worries, they get to finish the season out against the sorriest FBS team of them all, UMass. NMSU football team will make more money being independent for a long while because they will get 3-5 payday games. Good luck to those coaches in building anything positive out of being the designated tackling dummy.Awful, but not stupid.
I.5 million dollar guarantee.