New Mexico State @ Alabama

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
You wonder if Saban keeps the starters In longer than one thinks after a lackluster performance for the once dominating looking offense.
 
WildBill

2
Bama normally has no motivation in these, but I'm thinking Saban has got to be pissed at how horrible they have looked in a lot of SEC games this year and just pounds these poor worthless opponents.

New Mexico college football is god awful, who bets on either of their teams without cringing?
 
jimmythegreek

railbird said:
the offense has never been dominating, the run bubble screens all day.
Not true rail. How many times have we seen them pull away and easily cover? Saban will keep his pedal in the gas if he needs style points to stay in the top 2. We're talking out of conference cupcake here.
 
Heim

Heim

WildBill said:
Bama normally has no motivation in these, but I'm thinking Saban has got to be pissed at how horrible they have looked in a lot of SEC games this year and just pounds these poor worthless opponents.

New Mexico college football is god awful, who bets on either of their teams without cringing?
Awful, but not stupid.

I.5 million dollar guarantee.
 
WildBill

2
Heim said:
Awful, but not stupid.

I.5 million dollar guarantee.
The team that was so bad they got kicked out of their sorry ass conference. Now they get to go collect nice checks from Bama and Kentucky while getting obliterated on the field by two pissed off teams. No worries, they get to finish the season out against the sorriest FBS team of them all, UMass. NMSU football team will make more money being independent for a long while because they will get 3-5 payday games. Good luck to those coaches in building anything positive out of being the designated tackling dummy.
 
