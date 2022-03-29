New NFL Playoff Overtime Rule

If a team scores a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, it no longer means an automatic victory. The side that lost the coin toss will have a chance at rebuttal. If they tie the game, overtime continues in a sudden death format; first team to score (again) by any method — touchdown, field goal, or safety — wins. If they take the lead (via two-point conversion or kicking an extra point following a failed conversion on the other side) the game ends there. A defensive touchdown also ends the game.





This new rule will take effect only in the postseason. Regular season games can still end with a first-possession touchdown.