"New Study Estimates More Than 900,000 People Have Died Of COVID-19 In U.S.

Pretty rich to advocate for lockdowns, and then blame the consequences of those lockdowns on a disease huh?



With covid in a massive decline right now nationwide, i was just thinking that it's about time for more variant hysteria.



I would guess by july 1st masks will be gone from 75% of states(we're about 1/2 now), those poor bastards in the last 10-12 states are going to feel like real chumps.