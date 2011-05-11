Newport Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Lifeguarding in OC is totally lucrative; some make over $200k

May 10th, 2011, 5:32 pm ? 1 Comment ? posted by Brian Calle

<iframe title="Twitter For Websites: Tweet Button" style="width: 110px; height: 20px;" src="http://platform0.twitter.com/widgets/tweet_button.html?_=1305079016275&count=horizontal&lang=en&text=Lifeguarding%20in%20OC%20is%20totally%20lucrative%3B%20some%20make%20over%20%24200k%20-%20Orange%20Punch%20-%20The%20Orange%20County%20Register&url=http%3A%2F%2Forangepunch.ocregister.com%2F2011%2F05%2F10%2Flifeguarding-in-oc-is-totally-lucrative-some-make-over-200k%2F44783%2F" allowtransparency="true" tabindex="0" class="twitter-share-button twitter-count-horizontal" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe><script type="text/javascript" src="http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<iframe src="http://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=http://orangepunch.ocregister.com/2011/05/10/lifeguarding-in-oc-is-totally-lucrative-some-make-over-200k/44783/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=120&action=recommend&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border: medium none ; overflow: hidden; width: 120px; height: 21px;" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>
Share172<script src="http://static.ak.fbcdn.net/connect.php/js/FB.Share" type="text/javascript"></script>

High pay and benefits for lifeguards in Newport Beach is the latest example of frustrating levels of compensation for public employees. More than half the city?s full-time lifeguards are paid a salary of over $100,000 and all but one of them collect more than $100,000 in total compensation including benefits.
When thinking about career options with high salaries, lifeguarding is probably not one of the first jobs to come to mind. But it apparently should. In one of Orange County?s most desirable beach destinations, Newport Beach, lifeguards are compensated all too well; especially compared with the county annual median household income of $71,735.
It might be time for a career change.
According to a city report on lifeguard pay for the calendar year 2010, of the 14 full-time lifeguards, 13 collected more than $120,000 in total compensation; one lifeguard collected $98,160.65. More than half the lifeguards collected more than $150,000 for 2010 with the two highest-paid collecting $211,451 and $203,481 in total compensation respectively. Even excluding benefits like health care and pension, more than half the lifeguards receive a total salary, including overtime pay, exceeding $100,000. And they also receive an annual allowance of $400 for ?Sun Protection.? Many work four days a week, 10 hours a day.
Lifeguarding in Newport Beach is a pretty good gig, if you can get it.
There is no denying that lifeguards protect swimmers and play a vital safety role in protecting numerous beachgoers every year. In 2010, the total number of rescues by Newport Beach lifeguards was 2,190. Even so, these salaries seem too generous, and the compensation levels don?t appear fiscally sane.
Currently, Newport Beach has 13 full-time active lifeguards and hires about 210 seasonal and part-time ?tower? guards, Newport Beach City Manager David Kiff told us. Lifeguards are organized as part of the fire department. The Lifeguard Management Association represents the 13 full-time, salaried employees in collective bargaining with the city whereas the Association of Newport Beach Ocean Lifeguards represents the part-time, seasonal lifeguards.
In a phone conversation, Brent Jacobsen, president of the Lifeguard Management Association, defended the lifeguard pay in Newport Beach: ?We have negotiated very fair and very reasonable salaries in conjunction with comparable positions and other cities up and down the coast.? ?Lifeguard salaries here are well within the norm of other city employees.? And therein is the problem: Local public worker pay has become all too generous and out of line with private sector equivalents.
On face, the compensation packages for these guards are staggering. But take into consideration the retirement benefits being paid to currently retired lifeguards and lifeguards who will retire at these pay levels in the future and the problem is further compounded. Lifeguards are able to retire with 90 percent of their salary, after only 30 years of work at as early as the age of 50.
A YouTube video created by Americans for Prosperity-California, an education advocacy organization concerned with limited government, lower taxation, and free-market principles, outlined how in Newport Beach a ?recently retired lifeguard, age 51, receives a government retirement of over $108,000 per year for the rest of his life.? The video also notes that ?He will make well over $3 million in retirement if he lives to age 80!?
The Newport Beach City Council ? as well as other beach cities ? ought to take a hard look at reforming the pay scale and compensation for lifeguards as well as the way in which the department is organized. This is a reasonable starting point for applying some fiscal sanity to public employee compensation.
<object style="visibility: visible;" id="vvq4dc9ec1ff3401" data="http://www.youtube.com/v/s5FytHY2qhc&rel=1&fs=1&ap=%2526fmt%3D18" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" height="344" width="425">

</object>
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

and a 120 a yr pension
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

at age 50!
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

SKIN CANCER has to be a concern
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

FISHHEAD said:
SKIN CANCER has to be a concern
Click to expand...

They have umbrellas, towers, big straw hats. skin cancer is a bigger problem in Minnesota than California. It usually gets the fair skin folks
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Aside from the paycheck, I'm sure they score plenty of trim.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

How about your Huntington Beach friends Rail? You know the ones you said are in better shape than the Navy Seals....
 
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

HB is nowhere near as rich as NB, not happening there. NB is a micro economy of the lucky sprem club and nothing else.
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Viejo Dinosaur said:
How about your Huntington Beach friends Rail? You know the ones you said are in better shape than the Navy Seals....
Click to expand...

Huntington Beach lifeguards would've killed Bin Laden and then brought him back to life. Right, Rail?
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

My freind Dennis testified in front of the NewPort Beach City council today. NPLG's want winter guards on duty at every tower, Dennis almost died of a heart attack and was fortunate to have a passerby lady call 911 for him.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

KingRevolver said:
Huntington Beach lifeguards would've killed Bin Laden and then brought him back to life. Right, Rail?
Click to expand...


I know Navy seals dont make 200K a yr, I also know the lifeguards are much better swimmers.
 
N

newport2

EOG Dedicated
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Rail, do you know Pamela Anderson? Are her tits real?
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

My nephew has lived in Manhatten Beach for 17 years........he loves it there.

Visitied a few times...........like the area also.


Favorite beach is Hermosa, which I'm sure Rail is aware of............nice watering holes there.
 
U

unluckysob

EOG Dedicated
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Fucking goverment----federal, state, and local.
 
J

JHU Dad

EOG Dedicated
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

KingRevolver said:
Huntington Beach lifeguards would've killed Bin Laden and then brought him back to life. Right, Rail?
Click to expand...

Maybe he'll wash ashore. There'd be no saving him then.
 
Wade

Wade

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

no wonder calipoornia is broke.
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird said:
I know Navy seals dont make 200K a yr, I also know the lifeguards are much better swimmers.
Click to expand...

I rather be a cool Navy seal than some punk-ass lifeguard.
 
Seymour

Seymour

EOG Dedicated
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

U got any pics of itself in ur lil thong? Fucking American Beauty - this dude is another closet queer - always talking about lil boys and their bats and male lifeguards
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Lifeguards' high pay riles Calif. beach city
Salary, compensation of $100K to $200K for Newport Beach lifeguards riles during budget crunch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Aurora Toussaint brings her disabled son to the sun-kissed beaches of this Southern California city almost every day in the summer, knowing that the lifeguards who watch from their towers will be there in seconds should anything go wrong.

Yet Toussaint, was shocked to learn that most of the fulltime lifeguards in this city earn well over $100,000 in total compensation a year -- including salary, overtime and benefits -- more than Toussaint made in her previous life as a nurse and more than she believes is right in an economy where pink slips have become common fare.

"When I first heard that I was amazed at how much they make. To think that these are lifeguards! That's more than some doctors make," said Toussaint, 55, who retired early to care for her seizure-prone son. "It does kind of make me feel like, `Gosh, maybe I should be a lifeguard.'"

That's the kind of reaction Newport Beach's 13-member fulltime lifeguard crew has drawn this month, since the local newspaper editorialized about lifeguard salaries, benefits and overtime pay that in at least two instances top $200,000 as the city struggles to rein in pension costs.

Base salaries for Newport Beach lifeguards range from $58,000 for the lowest-paid officer to $108,492 for the top-paid battalion chief, according to a 2010 city report on lifeguard pay.

With overtime only added in, more than half of the 13 cleared $100,000 and the rest made between $59,500 and $98,500. Adding in pension contributions, medical benefits, life insurance and other pay, two battalion chiefs earned more than $200,000 in 2010, while the lowest-paid officer made more than $98,000.

All lifeguards received $400 sunglass allowances and two cleared $28,000 apiece in overtime and night duty pay.

The ensuing debate over the merits of having lifeguards as well-paid as some CEOs has divided this wealthy coastal city, spawned a pro-lifeguard Facebook page and created headlines as far away as England ("Time for a Career Change? California's Baywatch lifeguards paid up to $210,000 per year!").

The swell of anger from beachgoers and budget-watchers alike has blindsided the lifeguards, who have for years enjoyed the prestige of their jobs in an ocean-centric town that banks on summer tourism. Now, as the pressure mounts, they are balking at their portrayal as suntanned slackers lounging in beach towers as the surf rolls in.

Those whose salaries are in question point out that they hold management roles, have decades of service and are considered public safety employees under the fire department, the same as fire captains and battalion chiefs. The fulltime guards train more than 200 seasonal lifeguards who make between $16 and $22 an hour, run a junior lifeguard program that brings in $1 million a year and oversee safety on nearly seven miles of sand.

And when the surf is really pumping -- like it was late this week with 20-foot wave faces at the infamous Wedge -- the supervisory lifeguards are just as busy as the seasonal staff with dangerous rescues, said Brent Jacobsen, president of the Lifeguard Management Association, the lifeguards' union.

Many began as seasonal guards and worked their way into management roles and must stay certified as instructors in an array of advanced emergency, scuba and rescue techniques, Jacobsen said.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of disinformation out there. People get this idea that we're talking about 17-year-old kids in lifeguard towers making $200,000 and that's not correct," he said. "We're professional level. Lifeguarding here is different than any other place in the entire world."

Newport Beach's lifeguards can retire at 50 with 90 percent of their salary with 30 years of service, according to state data.

"Because of the compensation, lifeguarding has evolved from a brief and youthful interlude into a career and that's probably what's most shocking," said Councilwoman Leslie Daigle, who added that in the winter the fulltime lifeguards stayed busy answering phones and painting guard towers. "I think people are looking for elected officials to be more fiscally conservative. We love lifeguards, but that's not the issue."

In budget talks, City Manager David Kiff proposed converting four of the fulltime positions to part-time status, an idea city council is expected to review.

The lifeguards' union is trying to avoid the reductions by striking a deal that could see them increase their pension contribution from 3.5 percent to 9 percent annually, while instituting a new pension tier for future hires, said Jacobsen. Three fulltime guarding positions that are now vacant because of retirements could also be eliminated, with staffing shifts among the remaining group to cover all duties, he said.

He acknowledged that the current pension benefit now seems excessive given the recession.

"It was reasonable at the time. When we were negotiating, people were making such ridiculous amounts of money on the real estate market and we don't get those big jumps in salary that the private sector does," he said.

Kiff believes the salaries the city's lifeguard supervisors earn are appropriate given the competitive job market for top-tier lifeguards in Southern California, but would like to see the pension scaled back.

In Los Angeles County, where guards patrol beaches from Santa Monica to Torrance, lifeguard salaries are fairly comparable, according to a public salary database on the state controller's website, but the retirement benefit is less. Staff who retire at age 50 with 30 years of service receive only 60 percent of their salary.

In San Diego, lifeguards make roughly the same salary range but must retire later, at age 55, and get 75 percent of their salary with 30 years of service.

"We compete for those jobs and we are in line with what they pay those folks," Kiff said. "I think people confuse professional guarding with the tower guards and they think, `Oh my gosh, how can a guy in red shorts sitting in a tower earn that?' We're not talking about those individuals."

Newport Beach attracted more than 7 million beachgoers last year and lifeguard supervisors oversaw 2,190 water rescues and more than 5,000 medical aid calls, while tower guards intervened more than 76,000 times to warn people of rip currents or high surf. Two people died each year in 2009 and 2010.

Still, for some, statistics will never justify such compensation.

Leonard Musgrave, a former oil company employee, was so outraged that he wrote a letter to the local paper, The Orange County Register, earlier this month inquiring why the city didn't simply put up a sign reading, "Swim at your own risk." The 69-year-old retiree said he isn't swayed by the lifeguards' responsibilities or years of service.

"I supervised 13, 14 engineers when I was working and I was making $111,000 when I retired three years ago with an MBA and a technical engineering degree," said Musgrave, who doesn't have a pension. "I mean, come on! All you have to do is look at good-looking women at the beach. I mean, they shouldn't even get paid! I'd do it for 10 percent of that pay. That's a good job."
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Lets talk about he pigs that all make 6 figures too. City planners that make 400K a yr. Judges that make 300K a yr. elemmetary school principals making 150K a yr.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Navy seals are lifeguard rejects. 1 navy seal I know got cut from UCI water polo team.
 
ArchieBunker

ArchieBunker

EOG Dedicated
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird said:
Navy seals are lifeguard rejects. 1 navy seal I know got cut from UCI water polo team.
Click to expand...



:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO Yeah, he got cut from the team and now he can kill the whole team by himself.... :finger004
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Im way more impressed by lifeguards, its basically an Olympic level swim meet to see who gets a job. Who are the people trying to be navy seals? lesser atheletes than the lifeguards.
 
CostcoCousteau

CostcoCousteau

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

really might be the dumbest post in the history of this site.

Well, besides the ones saying the site is going to be fixed/being worked on/in the process etc.
 
Jeff Jones

Jeff Jones

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

200K for a lifeguard position? Sounds about right for California..

Anybody who has watched those Baywatch rerun marathons on Sunday afternoons on TBS knows the fine work these people do.

Ttey have to be able to run. And swim. And know CPR. And arbitrate beach volleyball games, and give directions to the nearest bathroom.

And what about work clothes ? Just like everything else In America, the price of swim trunks and flip-flops continues to rise.

And then there's the work-year. Just how many months out of the year does a California lifeguard have to work? How long throughout the year are beaches inhabitable ? The guys maybe working seven, eight, nine months a year!

And then the technical aspects of the lifeguard position. Do you know how long it takes to master the use of a pair of binoculars? I mean, you gotta adjust them to the distance between your eyes, you gotta line up your eyes with the lenses, you gotta focus them, you gotta learn to hold them properly.

Which brings me to education. The years of study to become a lifeguard are rigorous. The undergraduate degree, then the acceptance into lifeguard school, then the years of internship...it goes on and on. And the student loans mount up.

Yes, we don't appreciate our lifeguards enough, and anybody, once they see the job that these tireless professionals do, might conclude that maybe 200K is not enough..
 
Doug

Doug

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

It must take some serious pull to get that ultimate cake job ! 13 connected guys are in and then 200 seasonal workers.

How often does a lifeguard die doing his "job" ?

Lifeguard is a job for a college kid in the summer, not a career !

What a great, fun job and make like $30+ ++ / hour. The only real requirement is physical fitness then some basic stuff like CPR and maybe a touch of paramedic type training.

Sit in the chair and scope out babes in your binoculars....90% of the time. This rivals being a photographer for Playboy !
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Doug nobody is given the job. 1,000 people going for 12 jobs in a run swim run, from there you have to pass written stuff


photo by Keith May
Congratulatory hugs are in order just for finishing the grueling tryouts!
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

CostcoCousteau said:
really might be the dumbest post in the history of this site.

Well, besides the ones saying the site is going to be fixed/being worked on/in the process etc.
Click to expand...

Really? who joins the military what kind of athletes? high school dropouts join the military, people who got cut from their highschool football team join the military, not your A level athletes.
 
Charby be wins

Charby be wins

EOG Enthusiast
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird said:
Im way more impressed by lifeguards, its basically an Olympic level swim meet to see who gets a job. Who are the people trying to be navy seals? lesser atheletes than the lifeguards.
Click to expand...

Or people that want to do bigger things than save teenie boppers at the beach.
 
Doug

Doug

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

I believe the Military generally requires an High school diploma or at least a GED !
 
Doug

Doug

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird said:
Doug nobody is given the job. 1,000 people going for 12 jobs in a run swim run, from there you have to pass written stuff


photo by Keith May
Congratulatory hugs are in order just for finishing the grueling tryouts!
Click to expand...

OK, it's not easy to get that career lifeguard job gig, and you have to be in great shape....so it's somewhat akin to playing a sport, perhaps ? The written part can't be the equal of the physical part.

Now you certainly also have to pass some extaordinary stuff to become a SEAL. Since I've tried neither, I can't compare the difficulty level of each !

My guess is SEAL is tougher than lifeguard !
 
A

Apple

Banned
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

HB lifeguards probably make min wage..
 
Doug

Doug

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird said:
There drunk losers with tatoos, lifeguards are studs, big diffrence.
Click to expand...


They're

difference


Maybe lifeguards are potheads


RB makes little sense here !
 
diogee

diogee

Verly isnt going anywhere
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Rail blowing Cali lifeguards...shocked.
 
CostcoCousteau

CostcoCousteau

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

railbird said:
Really? who joins the military what kind of athletes? high school dropouts join the military, people who got cut from their highschool football team join the military, not your A level athletes.
Click to expand...

Reading this I cant help but feel were truly living in the Age of the Dumbass..


Its harder to become a lifeguard than it is to become a Navy SEAL.

This should be your permanent signature.
 
Doug

Doug

2
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

CostcoCousteau said:
Reading this I cant help but feel were truly living in the Age of the Dumbass..


Its harder to become a lifeguard than it is to become a Navy SEAL.

This should be your permanent signature.
Click to expand...

It may actually be harder to get the 200k lifeguard job.....that doesn't mean they are tougher or better swimmers....just politically connected....maybe your uncle is the mayor or something ?

The normal $12/hour lifeguard job is probably easy to get.
 
Seymour

Seymour

EOG Dedicated
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

He's definitely dating a male life guard - no doubts in my mind
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Re: New Port Beach Lifeguards make 200K a year

Seymour said:
He's definitely dating a male life guard - no doubts in my mind
Click to expand...

says the guy who flew from fagtown Miami to Thailand to be with shemales
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top