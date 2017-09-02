News Flash: Touts Are Scum

P

Paleface

EOG 500 Champion Dec. 2013
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

Touts are scammers and a-holes but don't blame them. They provide a service (just like drugs, prostitution, etc) and steal money by selling fake dreams to greedy, lazy bastards who think they will become rich by paying $8.00 for a "Game Of the Year".
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

railbird said:
This is how Viejo Dinosaurs boyfriend the Factsman does it
Click to expand...



I doubt that factsman does that on purpose ...people go on losing streaks and have bad years .....seen it too many times. Then a bounce back.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

MrTop said:
I doubt that factsman does that on purpose ...people go on losing streaks and have bad years .....seen it too many times. Then a bounce back.
Click to expand...


I'll pick them out of a hat, and go against any Scum Maggot Tout.

A bad year out of the hat, can be followed by a bounce back year out of the hat.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

Touts are snake oiled salesmen.....

Meathead...Railbird....Roxxyfish....SSI

All broken down gamblers....
 
T

THE FACTSMAN

EOG Addicted
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

railbird said:
This is how Viejo Dinosaurs boyfriend the Factsman does it
Click to expand...

i actually do it doggy style...........but you would know that being your the one
giving the reach around.

so birdy..........dsi is running a contest here YES OR NO

are they doing the contest because they are just great guys ?
is j/k scum for approving this contest ?
you know j/k right. thats the guy who let you fill in on his radio show when real guests couldn't be on

speaking of that dsi contest..........aren't you the racist crummy cock sucker that is in it
free rolling.

you dont see me touting 50 books off shore
you see me stand by the one thats been around for 40 plus years paying people(bookmaker)
and if someone has a issue or a beef and i help out.............whether i make zero money
or a lot of money.............the player is getting the best bang for his buck
the best bonus
the fastest payout

so i dont knock you for sucking off the Huntington beach life guards for some income.
you see rail............we are one in the same we both provide a service.
only difference is i get paid in bit coin
you get paid in protein.

on that note...........can i buy you a Dr pepper
next week i'll be in Vegas
 
J

Johnny LaRue

EOG Addicted
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

The shit over at RAS doesn't smell....they are above it all....:lol:lol:lol:lol:lol:lol:lol:lol
 
Y

yisman

EOG Master
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

I learned about this scam from the Meathead.

He said his clients sign up through his links and then he sends them plenty of losers (not sure whether on purpose or he's just a terrible handicapper).

It's in a previous thread.
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

FACTSMAN YOU ARE A PAL OF MINE SO I WANT YOU TO LEVEL WITH ME.YOUR NAME HAS COME UP WITH A LOT OF KNOWN FAGS IN THESE FORUMS MEATMAN,V.D.,JOHN KELLY I AM TRYING REAL HARD TO DEFEND YOU SAYING YOUR STRAIGHT HOWEVER A LOT OF POSTERS ARE STARTING NOT TO BELIEVE ME :+clueless

YOU SAID YOU WANT TO MEET ME IN BRAINTREE,MASSACHUSETTS FACTSMAN I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW I HAVE NEVER HAD A GAY EXPERIENCE AND I DONT WANT TO START NOW.SO IF YOU THINK YOUR GOING TO BONE OLD BEANTOWNJIM UP THE ARSE FORGET ABOUT IT :doh1

BOYS I WANT TO GO ON RECORD SAYING I DONT THINK THE FACTSMAN IS GAY BUT HE CERTAINLY SURROUNDS HIMSELF WITH SOME QUESTIONABLE PEOPLE

P.S. FACTSMAN DONT HIT RAILBIRD TO HARD
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

FACTSMAN GETS REALLY UPSET EASILY I THINK HE HAS A QUICK TEMPER.HE SEEMS LIKE A FUN GUY AS LONG AS THE JOKES ARE ON SOMEBODY ELSE.

FACTSMAN DROPS MORE MONEY ON THE FLOOR IN VEGAS THAN MOST PEOPLE HAVE IN THERE WALLETS 12io4j2w90
 
T

THE FACTSMAN

EOG Addicted
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

beaner............no homo here
quick temper..............guilty

was just letting railbird know that every forum or sports site has some form of affiliate deal

you never see me posting or touting plays do you ?

one guy once said i purposely give out losers on purpose to get a % of the loss is FUCKING STUPID
if i knew who was going to lose games............wouldn't i know the teams that win ?

i would want 100% of the winners instead of 25 or 50% of the losers.............cant make this shit up.

last thing

now that your in the millionaire club
i would be glad to show you how to drop money on the floor in vegas
i'll make you a honorary dago in Vegas

get u a honorary membership in the patriacra family................lol
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scum

BEANTOWNJIM said:
FACTSMAN YOU ARE A PAL OF MINE SO I WANT YOU TO LEVEL WITH ME.YOUR NAME HAS COME UP WITH A LOT OF KNOWN FAGS IN THESE FORUMS MEATMAN,V.D.,JOHN KELLY I AM TRYING REAL HARD TO DEFEND YOU SAYING YOUR STRAIGHT HOWEVER A LOT OF POSTERS ARE STARTING NOT TO BELIEVE ME :+clueless

YOU SAID YOU WANT TO MEET ME IN BRAINTREE,MASSACHUSETTS FACTSMAN I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW I HAVE NEVER HAD A GAY EXPERIENCE AND I DONT WANT TO START NOW.SO IF YOU THINK YOUR GOING TO BONE OLD BEANTOWNJIM UP THE ARSE FORGET ABOUT IT :doh1

BOYS I WANT TO GO ON RECORD SAYING I DONT THINK THE FACTSMAN IS GAY BUT HE CERTAINLY SURROUNDS HIMSELF WITH SOME QUESTIONABLE PEOPLE

P.S. FACTSMAN DONT HIT RAILBIRD TO HARD
Click to expand...


Heard that hat you were a fag Jim because Lenny from Cascade liked to bend you over numerous times to stick it up your arse....
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
It's uncanny how all these touts on podcasts are ALWAYS on the right side of the line moves. They always bet early, beat the move and are always on the right side. Pretty easy to hit upper fifties pct when taking liberties with a half point or full point on many games.

I happen to know a guy who has a small number of clients. He's always lying about the lines he gets. Anyone should beat the game under those circumstances.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top