News Flash: Touts Are Scum

railbird said: This is how Viejo Dinosaurs boyfriend the Factsman does it Click to expand...

Re: News Flash: Touts Are Scumi actually do it doggy style...........but you would know that being your the onegiving the reach around.so birdy..........dsi is running a contest here YES OR NOare they doing the contest because they are just great guys ?is j/k scum for approving this contest ?you know j/k right. thats the guy who let you fill in on his radio show when real guests couldn't be onspeaking of that dsi contest..........aren't you the racist crummy cock sucker that is in itfree rolling.you dont see me touting 50 books off shoreyou see me stand by the one thats been around for 40 plus years paying people(bookmaker)and if someone has a issue or a beef and i help out.............whether i make zero moneyor a lot of money.............the player is getting the best bang for his buckthe best bonusthe fastest payoutso i dont knock you for sucking off the Huntington beach life guards for some income.you see rail............we are one in the same we both provide a service.only difference is i get paid in bit coinyou get paid in protein.on that note...........can i buy you a Dr peppernext week i'll be in Vegas