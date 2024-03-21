Next great investment Gold and Silver

With gold at an all time high(2200)Silver is 25.5 a 86-1 ratio. Typically the ratio is 42-1 but central banks have manipulated the silver price for over 40 years creating a physical shortage, With the Brics taking advantage of the low price to accumulate gold, and the shanghi gold exchange trading silver at a $2 premium to the comex, I expect big things out of both gold and silver going forward. The next Brics meeting is in Russia in October, with rumors of a Brics backed currency backed by commodities.