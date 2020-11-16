NFC Least Fun Facts

The Giants are a close 2nd choice to Philly to win the division. In another week, after Philly gets beat at Cleve, The Giants will be Division Favorites, with a much more favorable schedule than Philly. A month ago the winless Giants were 50-1 to win the Division.



The NFC Lease has TWO wins outside of the division. Dallas with Dak beat Atlanta by 1 in the Todd Gurley gets a brainfart game,who tried, but failed to do what Chub did today. And Philly barely got by a crippled 49ers.