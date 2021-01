JHU Dad said: They used to play the following August. Jets darn near lost. Click to expand...

A crowd of 74,000-plus attended the 1969 game at Soldier Field.The Jets beat the College All-Stars, 26-24.The outcome may have been different, if not for a late scratch of a key player on the college side.O.J. Simpson, the slashing running back out of USC, did not play in the game.