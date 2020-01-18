NFL Championship round teasers...

southern coach

EOG Member
I don't know if you guys do much teasers, but, I found this at another site....From a very reliable source...

Home Favorites in the Divisional Round went 3-1 on a +6 and +10 Pt Teaser last week.

Record Since 2012 Playoffs:

+6 Teaser: 25-5 (83.3%)

+10 Teaser: 26-3-1 (89.7%)

Since the 2015 Playoffs, the +10 Pt Teaser is:

17-1-1 (94.4%)
 
