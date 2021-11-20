NFL gambling piece on ABC TV News program “Nightline” from 1989

Neveragain
EOG Veteran
Featuring moderator ABC Newsman Jeff Greenfield, with panelists Roxy Roxborough (Las Vegas Oddsmaker),
Dan Moldea (Investigative reporter & author), and Warren Welsh (former FBI agent and NFL Director of Security).
With appearances by Lem Banker and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Issues included legalization of sports betting, organized crime, game fixing and corruption, and NFL Owners agenda on football gambling.
Basically an interesting discussion of today’s betting landscape from 32 years ago