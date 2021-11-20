NFL gambling piece on ABC TV News program “Nightline” from 1989

Featuring moderator ABC Newsman Jeff Greenfield, with panelists Roxy Roxborough (Las Vegas Oddsmaker),
Dan Moldea (Investigative reporter & author), and Warren Welsh (former FBI agent and NFL Director of Security).
With appearances by Lem Banker and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Issues included legalization of sports betting, organized crime, game fixing and corruption, and NFL Owners agenda on football gambling.
Basically an interesting discussion of today’s betting landscape from 32 years ago
 
Thanks for sharing, NEVERAGAIN.

Some quick shots of the Stardust betting board at the 1:10 mark, sports handicapping library at the 2:15 mark and the Stardust Sports Registry at the 2:45 mark of the video.
 
Agree, the Stardust library and odds boards were history nuggets if you’d never been there.
Also, interesting that no one imagined the explosion of the offshore Books or the internet.
 
Roxy was articulate, no surprise.

Though he lost me when he said the odds of the Oregon sport lottery are "pretty good."
 
Moldea was proven correct in the end.

It took 30 years to prove him right, but he essentially had the right idea about greedy NFL owners wanting a piece of the gambling action.
 
Betting-ticket sales for the Oregon game will begin Sept. 6 for the N.F.L.'s first weekend of the season, Sept. 10 and 11. The N.F.L. plays 14 games each weekend. Bettors will be allowed to pick 4 to 14 games. Those who pick four games and, according to the point spreads, win them all will receive about $8 for a $1 bet. A bettor who picks 14 of 14 correctly will get about $8,000. The bettor loses if he has even one incorrect pick.

New York bookmakers routinely pay $10 for a $1 card in which the bettor picks four games and is correct on all four. Cards that include both college and professional games pay as high as $5,000 for 15 out of 15.
 
