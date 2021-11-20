NFL gambling piece on ABC TV News program “Nightline” from 1989

Betting-ticket sales for the Oregon game will begin Sept. 6 for the N.F.L.'s first weekend of the season, Sept. 10 and 11. The N.F.L. plays 14 games each weekend. Bettors will be allowed to pick 4 to 14 games. Those who pick four games and, according to the point spreads, win them all will receive about $8 for a $1 bet. A bettor who picks 14 of 14 correctly will get about $8,000. The bettor loses if he has even one incorrect pick.



New York bookmakers routinely pay $10 for a $1 card in which the bettor picks four games and is correct on all four. Cards that include both college and professional games pay as high as $5,000 for 15 out of 15.