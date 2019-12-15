NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 15

New England -9.5 over Cincinnati (bought half)

San Francisco -9.5 over Atlanta (bought half)

Kansas City -9.5 over Denver (bought half)

Houston/Tennessee under 52



Looks like I have a favorite number this week, so I'll play 950 on the pick 3.



Best of luck to all in week 15!

YTD 32-24 .571 +5.35 (12-4 .800 +7.90 last 4 weeks)