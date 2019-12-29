NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 17

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
It's been a better than expected regular season, and it's hard to believe we are at the finish. Hope everyone wagers sensibly today knowing the postseason implications and situations.
New England -16 over Miami
Dallas -13 over Washington (even)
San Francisco -2.5 over Seattle (bought half)
Pittsburgh/Baltimore over 37.5
Best of luck to all in week 17!
YTD 37-27 .578 +6.95
